We Threw A Villa-Style Love Island Party & Here’s What Happened

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Love Island Australia and 9Now to give you all the goss from the new season.

Not to toot our own horn but (okay, we’ll toot it), PEDESTRIAN. TV throws some incredible parties and last week was no exception.

To celebrate the brand new season of Love Island Australia, which landed on 9Now on Monday, October 30th, PTV and 9Now sent a few lucky punters to ‘The Island’ for a night of fun.

The floating beach club was decked out à la the Villa as DJs spun tracks in front of Sydney Harbour.

The weather may not have been giving Mallorca vibes but the food and drinks certainly were. Fruity cocktails and tapas-style canapés were served as guests danced the evening away. Mitch Churi from KIIS FM hosted a live radio show, while celebs and partygoers (including a few of the series’ islanders) made the most of the themed photo booth.

Of course, Love Island Australia’s stunning host and queen, Sophie Monk was in attendance as she brought the hype for the latest season, while Josh Moss got down with the new cast in a sizzling Q&A panel.

If you’ve got a bit of FOMO from these pics, don’t stress, love. You can watch the sexy singles on the latest season of Love Island Australia now, where people will pair up, break up and ‘go for a chat’ many times over. Learn more about the hot new singles here.

Have a scroll through pics from the night and keep an eye out on PEDESTRIAN.TV for our next party!

Image credit: Izzy Hobbs