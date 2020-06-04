Thanks for signing up!

A Washington Examiner reporter has gone viral for pretending to help board up a business in Santa Monica amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

In the video, she poses with a power drill in hand, seemingly assisting the store owner to protect his business, before driving away in a flashy vehicle.

She has been identified as Fiona Moriarty McLaughlin, a journalist for the Washington Examiner who has since disabled her social media accounts amid the backlash to her video.

After loads of folks called her out on social media, including athlete LeBron James and director Ava DuVernay, new reports claim she has been fired from her job.

Cop the evidence below:

I'm told that @Factswithfiona has been fired by the Washington Examiner. https://t.co/4dO0xsdiXP — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) June 2, 2020

NEW: It appears The Washington Examiner has cut ties with their now former commentary intern Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin. pic.twitter.com/He9bNW4D5G — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) June 2, 2020

And that’s the way the cookie crumbles.