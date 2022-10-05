Finally, one of the fundamental facts of gay childhood has been confirmed: Velma from Scooby-Doo is a lesbian. Vindication for my 8-year-old self and my obsession with Linda Cardellini in the live-action film.

Velma has perhaps the most lesbian vibes of any cartoon character on the planet.

She is always losing her glasses (mood). Her go-to outfit is big jumper, little pants/skirt (big mood). She is sarcastic and nerdy (big, BIG mood). Her best friends are a stoner (Shaggy), a well meaning himbo (Fred), a high femme bisexual (Daphne) and a talking dog (Scooby).

And that fringe? Pure lesbianism.

The formal confirmation of Velma’s sexuality comes from a snippet of an upcoming Scooby-Doo Halloween special called Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! The treat? Being gay.

In a clip from the show, Velma meets a costume designer called Coco Diablo — slay — and immediately develops a huge crush.

They’re U-Hauling baby! This is as authentic as it gets!

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

The internet, and 8-year-olds across the world, have head-cannoned Velma as gay for a hot second. In fact, other adaptations of Scooby-Doo have tried to confirm her sexuality before.

Tony Cervone, the bloke behind the Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated TV show, posted about Velma on Instagram back in 2020.

According to Paper, Cervone said online that Velma was gay, not bisexual.

“We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why,” he reportedly said.

He also referenced the arc Velma had with a character called Marcie, saying “it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago”.

Similarly the director of the live-action Scooby-Doo flicks James Gunn revealed ages ago that Velma was supposed to be gay.

“In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” he said in a now-deleted 2020 Tweet, per Variety.

“But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

It’s frustrating that it’s taken this long for Velma’s lesbian identity to be canon — especially because fans and filmmakers have been interpreting her this way for decades.

That being said, it’s incredibly validating that her sexuality has been confirmed. And the internet whole-heartedly backs it.

Liza Minnelli has outlived waiting for Scooby Doo's Velma to come out as a lesbian. Clips from the new movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” confirm suspicions held by the “Scooby” fan base for decades. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) October 4, 2022

today's lgbt comic character is velma dinkley! she is a lesbian! (canon) pic.twitter.com/bWLRX59MpV — lgbt comics otd! (@Igbtotd) October 4, 2022

this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

lesbian velma finally becoming canon in october… halloween really is a gay people only event — ria. tea’s wife (REAL) (@lgbtzenin) October 4, 2022

all of lesbian twitter about velma dinkley rn pic.twitter.com/Ut6ziJHgTR — aimée ☆ JLI's pr manager (@sapphyreblayze) October 4, 2022

glad that velma dinkley gets to be officially a lesbian now but this is extremely unfair to my man shaggy: if we're making all the old rumors true we MUST let him SMOKE WEED — Alex Geoffroy (@EsPyramid) October 4, 2022

Apologies to all the queer couples about to be forced in Daphne and Velma or Coco and Velma outfits for Halloween.

And to my girlfriend: yes, that includes us. Start prepping the costumes.