Finally, one of the fundamental facts of gay childhood has been confirmed: Velma from Scooby-Doo is a lesbian. Vindication for my 8-year-old self and my obsession with Linda Cardellini in the live-action film.

Velma has perhaps the most lesbian vibes of any cartoon character on the planet.

She is always losing her glasses (mood). Her go-to outfit is big jumper, little pants/skirt (big mood). She is sarcastic and nerdy (big, BIG mood). Her best friends are a stoner (Shaggy), a well meaning himbo (Fred), a high femme bisexual (Daphne) and a talking dog (Scooby).

And that fringe? Pure lesbianism.

The formal confirmation of Velma’s sexuality comes from a snippet of an upcoming Scooby-Doo Halloween special called Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! The treat? Being gay.

In a clip from the show, Velma meets a costume designer called Coco Diablo — slay — and immediately develops a huge crush.

They’re U-Hauling baby! This is as authentic as it gets!

The internet, and 8-year-olds across the world, have head-cannoned Velma as gay for a hot second. In fact, other adaptations of Scooby-Doo have tried to confirm her sexuality before.

Tony Cervone, the bloke behind the Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated TV show, posted about Velma on Instagram back in 2020.

According to Paper, Cervone said online that Velma was gay, not bisexual.

“We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why,” he reportedly said.

He also referenced the arc Velma had with a character called Marcie, saying “it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tony Cervone (@tonycervone)

Similarly the director of the live-action Scooby-Doo flicks James Gunn revealed ages ago that Velma was supposed to be gay.

“In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” he said in a now-deleted 2020 Tweet, per Variety.

“But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

It’s frustrating that it’s taken this long for Velma’s lesbian identity to be canon — especially because fans and filmmakers have been interpreting her this way for decades.

That being said, it’s incredibly validating that her sexuality has been confirmed. And the internet whole-heartedly backs it.

Apologies to all the queer couples about to be forced in Daphne and Velma or Coco and Velma outfits for Halloween.

And to my girlfriend: yes, that includes us. Start prepping the costumes.

