The OG Scooby-Doo Crew Floated The Idea Of An R-Rated Version & My 13-Year-Old Self Is Shaking

Some of the OG cast and crew of the live-action Scooby-Doo movies opened up about the possibility an R-rated version and I will not sleep until it becomes a reality. I demand a latex Velma renaissance.

I don’t know about you but the Scooby-Doo franchise was a formative stage of my development. There was truly nothing like seeing an anthropomorphic dog board a plane dressed as a grandma and then help solve mysteries; it was innocent, fun and unproblematic viewing.

But there were also moments that were… saucy. When Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray shared a look with Daphne while singing “Words To Me” in Scooby-Doo, for example.

And another musical moment from the same film, when Velma got pissed and belted out “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” to both Fred and Daphne.

velma singing ‘can’t take my eyes off you’ to daphne AND fred while being drunk pic.twitter.com/fjgqZxX8Ae — pop culture throwbacks (@notgwendalupe) June 14, 2022

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed was equally as horny, with Shaggy developing a woman’s body after drinking a potion at Jonathan Jacobo’s Lab. And who could forget the extremely iconic latex Velma scene; a pure, blissful moment that lives rent-free in my mind.

So if I’m being honest, I don’t believe an R-rated Scooby-Doo is too far beyond the realm of possibility. And Matthew Lillard (who played Shaggy in both live-action Scooby-Doo movies) agrees with me, telling TooFab it “would be a super fun thing to see”.

“It’s up to the fans. I think that people listen, especially these days, to social media,” he said.

“They listen to fans and that fandom is really strong.”

Freddie Prinze Jr (the handsome, live-action Fred) then jumped on Twitter and essentially said anyone who’d be involved in getting an R-rated Scooby-Doo off the ground was a coward, saying they “don’t have the guts” to do it.

But then James Gunn, who wrote both live-action movies and co-produced Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, replied to Prinze and said he thought the powers that be would put the wheels in motion if asked.

I think they’d do it if we asked. I just don’t think I have the time right now! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2022

I am literally begging, as a matter of life and death, for someone to ask. I never knew I needed an R-rated Scooby-Doo until now. The people need to see Velma and Daphne — played by Linda Cardellini and Sarah Michelle Gellar, respectively — share that smooch that was cruelly cut from the first live-action movie.

And long as that little shit Scrappy Doo isn’t in the naughty, R-rated version, I’ll be happy.