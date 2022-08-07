The OG Scooby-Doo Crew Floated The Idea Of An R-Rated Version & My 13-Year-Old Self Is Shaking

Some of the OG cast and crew of the live-action Scooby-Doo movies opened up about the possibility an R-rated version and I will not sleep until it becomes a reality. I demand a latex Velma renaissance.

I don’t know about you but the Scooby-Doo franchise was a formative stage of my development. There was truly nothing like seeing an anthropomorphic dog board a plane dressed as a grandma and then help solve mysteries; it was innocent, fun and unproblematic viewing.

But there were also moments that were… saucy. When Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray shared a look with Daphne while singing “Words To Me” in Scooby-Doo, for example.

And another musical moment from the same film, when Velma got pissed and belted out “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” to both Fred and Daphne.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed was equally as horny, with Shaggy developing a woman’s body after drinking a potion at Jonathan Jacobo’s Lab. And who could forget the extremely iconic latex Velma scene; a pure, blissful moment that lives rent-free in my mind. 

The opposite of “ruh roh”, imo. Picture credit: Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed / Raja Gosnell.

So if I’m being honest, I don’t believe an R-rated Scooby-Doo is too far beyond the realm of possibility. And Matthew Lillard (who played Shaggy in both live-action Scooby-Doo movies) agrees with me, telling TooFab it “would be a super fun thing to see”.

“It’s up to the fans. I think that people listen, especially these days, to social media,” he said.

“They listen to fans and that fandom is really strong.”

Freddie Prinze Jr (the handsome, live-action Fred) then jumped on Twitter and essentially said anyone who’d be involved in getting an R-rated Scooby-Doo off the ground was a coward, saying they “don’t have the guts” to do it.

But then James Gunn, who wrote both live-action movies and co-produced Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, replied to Prinze and said he thought the powers that be would put the wheels in motion if asked.

I am literally begging, as a matter of life and death, for someone to ask. I never knew I needed an R-rated Scooby-Doo until now. The people need to see Velma and Daphne — played by Linda Cardellini and Sarah Michelle Gellar, respectively — share that smooch that was cruelly cut from the first live-action movie.

And long as that little shit Scrappy Doo isn’t in the naughty, R-rated version, I’ll be happy.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed / Raja Gosnell