Vance Joy Got Hitched In A Destination Wedding Over The Long Weekend & The Pics Are Divine

Congratulations are in order for Aussie acoustic sweet boy Vance Joy (James Keogh) and his long-term partner Selen Us who tied the knot on Monday.



The pair got hitched at a beautiful destination wedding in Istanbul, Turkey, with friends posting about their union on Instagram.

I love love! (Image Source: Instagram / Brad Cauchy @bradcauchy)

Vance Joy revealed that he and Selen got engaged in November last year, telling the Daily Telegraph that they were “still planning [the wedding] but it shouldn’t be too far away.”



I’m pretty damn impressed with their turnaround, to be honest. I’ve been watching two of my best friends plan weddings and slowly watching them unwind. How the gorgeous couple managed to do this in seven months and in another country is a testament to their planning skills.



Vance Joy and Selen have been dating for over three years and their long-distance relationship during COVID was the inspiration behind his 2021 single “Missing Piece”.



“‘Missing Piece’ is a song about being separated from someone you love,” Vance Joy told music website Total Entertainment.



“It can be tough but when what you have is good you know that these separations are just small stuff; you’re both holding the line. It’s about the stillness you find when you are together.”



And, as it happens, the single artwork was designed by Selen, who is an art director and graphic designer by trade. Pretty romantic, don’t you think?

One time I had a song written about me because I almost punched my partner in the face at a club when he grabbed my butt and I didn’t know it was him. It’s definitely not the same vibe as Vance Joy’s wholesome, gorgeous melody, I’ll say that.



Anyway, congratulations to the happy couple. I’m so happy they locked their missing piece for good.