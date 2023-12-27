Tommy Dorfman Accuses Airline Staff Of ‘Intentionally’ Misgendering Her In Now-Deleted TikTok

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman has accused two airline employees of “intentionally” misgendering her at a New York airport.

The trans actress shared a now-deleted TikTok video over the holidays of herself confronting Delta Air Lines staff about what she described as a “human rights violation.”

In the deleted footage, the staffer was heard using Dorfman’s preferred pronoun “she” before then referring to her as “he”.

“You just misgendered me again,” the 31-year-old actress said. “Multiple times. Both of you have.”

The staffer then responded, “It wasn’t intentional, but if you want to take it personal, that’s also OK.”

The employee then took issue with the actress’ “condescending” tone.

“If you want to continue, I’ll have Port Authority escort you out of the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me,” he said.

“Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind.”

In the caption of the now-deleted post, the Netflix star shared that the employee was named Tristan and that “he was fine with” the footage being posted.

“When you try to advocate for yourself at @delta and are met woth [sic] even more transpbobia [sic] and threats of being arrested at laguardia,” she added. “didnt realise it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly.”

The events prior to the confrontation remain unclear.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Delta confirmed it’s “aware” of the video and that the team is currently looking into the incident.

Tommy Dorfman is a trans actress who first rose to fame on Netflix’s smash hit series 13 Reasons Why.

She also hosts the podcast My First Time where she interviewed trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Dorfman first came out as trans in an interview with Time Magazine in 2021. In the interview, she revealed she had been living as a woman “privately” for a year prior.