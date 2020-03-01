Hollywood’s unproblematic king Tom Hanks has been spotted taking selfies with fans on the Gold Coast, so if you’ll excuse me, I need to be on the next flight to Coolangatta.

Hanks is currently in Australia filming scenes for his upcoming role in Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, but when he’s not on set he’s been enjoying casual trips to the Gold Coast’s most iconic beaches.

The 63-year-old A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood star was enjoying a walk along the beach on Saturday morning when he stopped to take a wholesome selfie with some fans.

“Day at the beach and got to meet @tomhanks proper legend too!” Instagram user Frankie Jay Lee captioned the photo.

Frankie later took to his Instagram stories to further elaborate on his encounter with the a-lister.

“We clocked him walking down the beach and I’m telling ya, and we thought, better not pulling over in front of all these people people so we went back up the beach.” “And was like, ‘you got me boys, you got me’. He’s like, ‘let’s have a photo’. F**king unbelievable guy, unbelievable guy.” “There’s some fucking dickheads in the celebrity space, but Tom Hanks, what a guy. What an absolute guy. Proper made my day that did, proper made my day,” Frankie explained.

The encounter isn’t the first time Tom Hanks has been spotted around the Gold Coast in recent weeks. It appears Hanks is a frequent beach-goer, with other fans on Twitter sharing their own snaps with the Toy Story star.

The actor was also spotted checking out Mavis’ Kitchen in Mount Warning earlier this month, where he took a selfie with the restaurant’s manager.

As the President of the Tom Hanks Appreciation Society, I’m not sure why I’m surprised that he’s spending his time in Australia taking photos with fans and enjoying checking out our cafes and restaurants. I mean, they don’t call him the nicest man in Hollywood for nothing.

It’s unclear when Tom will wrap up filming on the Gold Coast, but I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t googled “cheap flights to Coolangatta.”

Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic remains untitled, but we can expect to see it in theatres in October 2021. So far, we’ve got Austin Butler playing The King himself, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and TomHanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

We can’t help but stan a sweet angel who’s happy to take photos with fans. But if you’re lucky enough to see Hanks (or any celebrity) in real life, try to be respectful of their boundaries. Don’t be *that* guy.