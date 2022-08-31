At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Just when you thought the magical hotness of Supernatural had been killed with a silver bullet, it’s back and badder than ever! Introducing The Winchesters.

Here’s everything we know about the hotly anticipated prequel series (emphasis on HOT).

What is the Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters about?

As much as we all froth Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), unfortunately ya bois won’t be in this one (at least in person) because it’s set before they were born.

The series follows their parents John and Mary, played in the OG series by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith, and now played by Drake Rodger (The In Between) and Meg Donnelly (American Housewife).

Jensen Ackles is lending his smooth voice to the series as he narrates the adventures of his folks.

Throughout the show, we’ll see how John met Mary and puts “it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world,” per BINGE’s press release.

Who is in The Winchesters?

In addition to Rodger, Donnelly and Ackles (at least in the form of the narration), the series stars Nida Khurshid (Station 19), Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites, Demetria McKinney (Tyler Perry’s House of Payne) and Bianca Kajlich (Legacies).

Is The Winchesters trailer out?

It sure is! Have a peek below:

How can I watch The Winchesters in Australia?

The Winchesters lands on BINGE and Foxtel on 12 October.

Get excited for more spooky goodness!