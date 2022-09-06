Fuck The Review-Bombers, Rings Of Power Is An Incredible Continuation Of The LOTR Magic

Uh, it’s come to my attention that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is being review-bombed.

First of all, how dare you.

And second of all, please don’t give this one iota of your attention because the series is an absolute masterpiece and I will not hear different.

The Rings of Power is a glorious return to the mystical and comforting yet dark and mysterious world that was set up in J.R.R. Tolkein‘s epic books as well as the noughties flicks that we know and love more than life itself.

You can tell that no expense was spared in the making of the series as everything from the sets to the costumes to the special effects were treated with as much intricacy as you’d expect a huge blockbuster fantasy film to be.

It’s clear that they’ve also studied Tolkein’s beloved work carefully to ensure the Lord of the Rings lore has been respected.

While it’s not based on a specific book, The Rings of Power borrows themes and storylines from all the books and despite the fact that the creators took liberties here and there, the series feels warm and familiar from the get-go. It feels like home.

It takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth and features iconic characters along with new ones. It’s a fabulous extension of one of the most sacred fictional lands ever created.

Watching the first two episodes made me feel like a kid seeing the movies for the first time and being transported to another world. It’s been a long time since a TV show or film has been able to do that.

They’ve been pushing for a return to cinema for a while now but honestly, with shows as cinematic as this, you need only sign up to a subscription service and the magic of film can be found in your living room.

If it’s so damn fabulous, why is it getting review bombed, you ask?

For those who don’t know, review bombing is one of the reasons why the internet sucks. It’s when a group of dickheads drop a bunch of heinous reviews in unison to drag a show or movie’s ratings down.

As per usual, the reasons for the review bombing appear to be racism and misogyny. Hence why it’s imperative that you just fucking ignore the reviews and suss the show out for yourself.

Miserable orc-like fans have taken issue with the fact that Galadriel is the lead warrior rather than a more passive sorceress because misogyny is alive and well in 2022.

There’s also been complaints about the Black elves, dwarves and humans in the series because, similarly, racism is alive and well in 2022.

Other criticism includes people being pissed that the series deviates here and there from the books but again, it’s not trying to directly copy any one text. Doing so would be setting itself up for failure, in my opinion.

The Rings of Power is treading its own path all the while channelling the magic of the books.

To the neggo reviewers I say “YOU SHALL NOT PASS!!!”

No but seriously, ignore the reviews and negative chatter. Instead, do yourselves a favour and check out the first two eps now.

The magic awaits.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Prime Video with new eps dropping weekly.