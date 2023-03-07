This article contains major spoilers for "The Last of Us".

The Last of Us Episode 8 entered our hearts and minds last night and left us all questioning everything from the meaning of life to whether or not we do have daddy issues.

Despite taking out our hearts, nibbling on them and then throwing them against the wall in Episode 3, The Last of Us has continued on, becoming more and more incredible (and emotional) as the episodes roll in. I didn’t think it was possible, but somehow I’m left in tears every week, shaken to my core.

With the most recent episode, the show hit 8.1 million viewers, which is 74 per cent more than the 4.7 million who watched the first ep. It’s not surprising either TBH, next to Episode 3 I would say that Episode 8 is one of the best the show has ever made.

The performances? The script? The set design? Chef’s kisses all around. The chef’s lips are TIRED.

Fans also pointed out how accurate the show’s portrayal of one of the most frightening parts of the game was. It was so good, in fact, that I believe it was more impactful than the scenes when we first played through them.

TLOU Ep8 sent me right back to the boss fight against David and how the game went out of its way to make you feel small, trapped and scared, locked in a room with an abusive manipulator as the fire rises. Stomach turning moment for which Bella will undoubtedly win the Emmy — David Smith (@RhunWords) March 6, 2023

And the other thing that had fans crying for their fathers was the scene in which Joel calls Ellie “baby girl” after she escapes from the clutches of a literal paedophile cannibal.

I’m traumatised, you’re traumatised, let’s cry together.

this scene was done so beautifully I don’t think I’ll ever stop talking about it EVER…pedro & bella y’all are getting all the awards #tlou pic.twitter.com/QpT6YlRACE — court (@voidsinclair) March 6, 2023

The emotion on Bella Ramsey‘s face? The hug they share together? I’m weeping.

I know this happened in the game almost frame for frame, but it’s hard to animate human emotion like THIS.

Instead of crying over the scene again, let’s have a gander at some fan reaction memes posted to Twitter, shall we?

Watching tlou ep 8 while eating dinner got me like pic.twitter.com/Al5MfbTrzq — 일리아 🐛 (@oneul_lia) March 6, 2023

just finished tlou ep 8 pic.twitter.com/fATKkN4OJ7 — lucy 🎀 (@lucytwiggg) March 7, 2023

This cat was me and the boyfriend once the credits started rolling. I am NOT ready for the season finale next week.

tlou fan showing off their favorite characters pic.twitter.com/hkDUkBvLDf — marin 🎧 (@legolover6000) February 27, 2023

joel waking up out of a mild coma while ellie is fighting for her life #tlou #TheLastOfUs #thelastofusep8 pic.twitter.com/FcZq7n3fWD — ash 🏹🇵🇷 las vegas era 💃 (@ashspeaks) March 6, 2023

finally watched tlou ep 8pic.twitter.com/n50nfoKd5W — back from the dead 🔪🌿 (@jadesmaddy) March 6, 2023

(The Last of Us Episode 8 spoilers) pic.twitter.com/V52b7Bwm5o — rick (el niño sin amor) (@ThePatP) March 6, 2023

This TikTok said it best, this episode really highlighted how evil and cult-like religious organisations can be. They’re often selfish and driven by their own needs instead of the needs of others, especially when they’re Christian in nature (sorry, not sorry).

me talking about ellie in #TLOU ep 8 pic.twitter.com/9KYWhlMQE0 — emma ☆ (@kirby4you) March 6, 2023

The Last of Us Winter chapter: HBO vs. PS5 #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/pRxPsegMoS — IGN (@IGN) March 6, 2023

If you need me I’m going to be stocking up on tissues before the next episode comes my way. The fact that it airs the same day as the Oscars may ruin me (if Michelle Yeoh doesn’t win best actress I’m sobbing again).