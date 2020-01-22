There’s a rumbling on Twitter, can you hear it? No, not the thunderous roar of BTS fans scrambling for tour details. I’m talking about the deafening cry from Hunger Games fans as they emerge from their caves. And folks, they’re mad, ‘cos the prequel they’ve waited for isn’t about Haymitch or Mags or Johanna, it’s about a young Mr Coriolanus Snow. Now I have no deep attachment to the Hunger Games, but even my reaction was a solid “huh?”

Entertainment Weekly exclusively got its hands on an excerpt from the novel by Suzanne Collins. The prequel itself is old news, but this is our first look at it.

In Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Hunger Game tributes have been assigned a mentor for the first time. Snow, described as a charming high-honours student liked by all, assumes he’ll be given a tribute from District One or Two. But he doesn’t. Instead, he’s assigned the girl from District Twelve. That’s pretty much the gist of it.

You can read the excerpt right HERE. Warning: There’s a not at all creepy illustration of young Snow.

Again, I’m not completely across The Hunger Games, but I think I know enough to summarise Snow as one fucked up bloke who did extremely shitty things. He’s an interesting character to spotlight, given his history. But I’m happy to be proven wrong. And to be honest, it’ll probably be another huge hit.

But the actual fans… yeah, that’s a different story.

A TURKEY GALE SHOT, I’m yelling. 

It goes on, and on, and on.

Thoughts, feelings, opinions aside, it’ll be interesting to see whether the girl from District 12 is in any way connected to the original trilogy’s Katniss Everdeen.

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is set 64 years before the events of the first novel, is slated for release May 19, 2020.

