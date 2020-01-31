The Good Place and its phenomenal cast said their final goodbyes to the much adored series this afternoon. I’ve only watched a couple of snippets of the wholesome show, but even I’m somehow aggressively emotional over it.

After four seasons, creator Michael Schur announced the afterlife comedy series was coming to an end. He explained that four seasons, just over 50 episodes, was the “right lifespan” for the show.

“At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last,” he said in a statement released back in June of last year. 

Ever since, the stars of the show have slowly said their farewells. There was the last table read, the last first day of filming, the last day of filming for each actor, and tonnes in between. Today was the finale, and everybody is a mess.

We begin with the show itself, which tweeted a video of the stars… mostly crying.

The undeniably brilliant Kristen Bell tweeted, “What a forking beautiful journey the past 4 years have been. Thank you so much for tuning in each week and giving us a life. #TheGoodPlace was the very best place. Shellstrop out.”

My queen Jameela Jamil said goodbye in the most Tahani way ever.

“Goodbye from your favourite bunch of benches,” she tweeted separately. “Thanks for being the most fun fans ever.”

Ted Danson, bloody hell, tweeted out a whole slew of goodbyes. Some may or may not be spoilers, so I’ll only chuck in this not at all emotional video of Danson’s series wrap.

“This has been the most beautiful day, which is like a reflection of the most beautiful show I think I’ve ever been on,” he said. “With so many beautiful people that are like-minded in this astounding place. I will never forget it, and … much love. Much love.”

Also…

On Instagram, my husband Manny Jacinto shared a beautiful tribute to the show.

Swipe away.

D’Arcy Carden shared a handful of group selfies on Insta, captioning it: “could never explain what these people mean to me. i love them. forever. #goodbyegoodplace #thegoodplace”

And bloody sweetie pie William Jackson Harper has yet to post a tribute on social media, but I’m sure it’ll hit us like a tonne of bricks soon.

If you’re watching the series finale tonight, I wish you luck and send you hugs. Everything is fine.

READ MORE We Found The Most Batshit Articles In Our Old Dolly Mags & Here Are The Best Ones For Ya
READ MORE YouTube Prankster Baits The UK's Loudest Media Racist Into Accepting "C.U.N.T." Award
Image: Twitter / Kristen Bell