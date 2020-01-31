The Good Place and its phenomenal cast said their final goodbyes to the much adored series this afternoon. I’ve only watched a couple of snippets of the wholesome show, but even I’m somehow aggressively emotional over it.

After four seasons, creator Michael Schur announced the afterlife comedy series was coming to an end. He explained that four seasons, just over 50 episodes, was the “right lifespan” for the show.

“At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last,” he said in a statement released back in June of last year.

Ever since, the stars of the show have slowly said their farewells. There was the last table read, the last first day of filming, the last day of filming for each actor, and tonnes in between. Today was the finale, and everybody is a mess.

We begin with the show itself, which tweeted a video of the stars… mostly crying.

Goodbye! Everything is fine̷. pic.twitter.com/GULyiybNio — The Good Place (@nbcthegoodplace) January 31, 2020

The undeniably brilliant Kristen Bell tweeted, “What a forking beautiful journey the past 4 years have been. Thank you so much for tuning in each week and giving us a life. #TheGoodPlace was the very best place. Shellstrop out.”

What a forking beautiful journey the past 4 years have been. Thank you so much for tuning in each week and giving us a life. #TheGoodPlace was the very best place. Shellstrop out. pic.twitter.com/X0O84Y4inj — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) January 31, 2020

My queen Jameela Jamil said goodbye in the most Tahani way ever.

The most Tahani way to say goodbye to Tahani. #thegoodplace series forking FINALE is tonight. #famousrelativecheck pic.twitter.com/vxCv9LW8ih — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) January 30, 2020

“Goodbye from your favourite bunch of benches,” she tweeted separately. “Thanks for being the most fun fans ever.”

Ted Danson, bloody hell, tweeted out a whole slew of goodbyes. Some may or may not be spoilers, so I’ll only chuck in this not at all emotional video of Danson’s series wrap.

I say this to you, my friends, with all the love in my heart… take it sleazy! #TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/sE1EyoGvns — Ted Danson (@TedDanson) January 31, 2020

“This has been the most beautiful day, which is like a reflection of the most beautiful show I think I’ve ever been on,” he said. “With so many beautiful people that are like-minded in this astounding place. I will never forget it, and … much love. Much love.”

Also…

Four forking seasons with these forkers comes to an end tonight at 8:30/7:30c on @nbc. See you there. #TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/8wQCf1OO86 — Ted Danson (@TedDanson) January 30, 2020

On Instagram, my husband Manny Jacinto shared a beautiful tribute to the show.

Swipe away.

D’Arcy Carden shared a handful of group selfies on Insta, captioning it: “could never explain what these people mean to me. i love them. forever. #goodbyegoodplace #thegoodplace”

And bloody sweetie pie William Jackson Harper has yet to post a tribute on social media, but I’m sure it’ll hit us like a tonne of bricks soon.

If you’re watching the series finale tonight, I wish you luck and send you hugs. Everything is fine.