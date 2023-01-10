The second episode of The Bachelors Australia is done and dusted and by Jove, did Felix Von Hofe piss off the internet (and me, your loyal reaction-based Bachie correspondent) with his foul, horny little ways.

ICYMI, the root rat played tonsil tennis with Tilly (try saying that five times fast, bloody hell) in front of the 29 other lovely ladies at the cocktail party who are interested in him. Mans was going the whole hog with some cuddles under a blanket. Good sir, it’s been five minutes! Calm down!

Everyone was repulsed, nay disgusted, at the sheer disrespect and audacity from Felix. One woman named Ella was so done she left the show — a move folks on Twitter commended her for. Honestly, good on her for setting her boundaries so early and doing what was best for her.

We stan a woman who listens to her gut and heart. Self respect and intuition. Well done Ella. ALSO YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS and don’t need to be insecure #TheBachelorsAU — Angelina (@angesoutham) January 10, 2023

Ella is 21 and more emotionally aware than all 3 bachelors combined #TheBachelorsAU — Lara🙃 (@LLP184) January 10, 2023

👏 normalise walking away when you know you're not ready 👏 well done Ella #TheBachelorsAU — Simone (@Sim_oneL) January 10, 2023

Good for you Ella, poor girl. Sure the bachelors can do what they want, but at the very least be respectful to everyone there. Felix gave more roses than he had and that’s already a red flag 🚩 #TheBachelorsAU — Trisha ☾ (@triishyyxae) January 10, 2023

Despite literally being the sole reason a girl — whom you gave a rose to and are allegedly interested in — packed up and left, Felix basically tells everyone that if he reckons someone’s hot, he’s going to mack them. And if anyone doesn’t like it, it’s not his circus, nor his monkeys.

Disgusting! Vile! The world wide web is begging for merely an ounce of self-awareness, not to mention respect.

Felix has the emotional maturity of a week-old lettuce. Just blurgh #TheBachelorsAU — Shalailah Medhora (@shalailah) January 10, 2023

i legit hate felix #TheBachelorsAU — taryn | wanda maximoff apologist 🐝 (@thereafter) January 10, 2023

Felix comes across as a wanker. I get he’s going to date multiple people at once but he can at least tone it down in front of other women. Felt he was being disrespectful they way he went about things. Ella made the right choice to leave #TheBachelorsAU — Remi (@RavenEmeraldV2) January 10, 2023

ah yes the logical conclusion that because you are going to marry one of these women you can be inconsiderate of the rest of them #TheBachelorsAU pic.twitter.com/OMQesa9NLL — unsolicited bachie opinions (@katiebitching) January 10, 2023

Felix showing all the other ladies where he stands on respect #TheBachelorsAU — Michelle 🐿💨💉x3 (@MichelleMackey1) January 10, 2023

I thought Jed would be the one I wouldn't like, Felix has just won that title. Just goes to show that you shouldn't go on first impressions. #TheBachelorsAU — Jen Bauer (@jenbau) January 10, 2023

Felix vowed to turn himself into horny jail at the pool party but, obviously, this did not happen because he is king of the root rats. The man could not give less of a fuck about any woman’s feelings.

He also doesn’t give a hoot about us, the sweet viewers who are sacrificing our brain cells by watching his revolting actions, because he did the most dogshit thing with his tongue when The Bachelors producers asked him if he’d control himself at the pool party.

I don’t know about anyone else but the only way I’ll recover from seeing it is by lobotomising myself.

Imagine Felix going back to his day job after doing that creepy ass lick thing on national TV #TheBachelorsAU — Penny (@pennyfortheguy) January 10, 2023

Petition for them to never show that clip of Felix doing the tongue thing ever, ever again

#TheBachelorsAU pic.twitter.com/SC14VGyhk4 — Michelle 🐿💨💉x3 (@MichelleMackey1) January 10, 2023

He then proceeded to flex his tongue again (stop, for the love of God I am begging you to put that foul muscle away for five fucking seconds) by macking Naomi in the pool.

For context, the necking happened about ten minutes after Felix told the other gals he’d invited on the group date how bad he felt about smooching Tilly in front of them all.

Yes, the internet had thoughts and feelings about this, why do you ask?

In my experience, the best way to not upset people by kissing someone in front of them is to not kiss someone in front of them. Can someone pass that advice on to Felix? #TheBachelorsAU — Que Sera Sarah✨ (@sayssare) January 10, 2023

We expecting a mass exodus because Felix can’t act like a normal human? #TheBachelorsAU — Jono (@jonokik) January 10, 2023

The fact that Felix is 27… and acting like this. Man’s frontal lobe is fully formed, there ain’t no changing him now. Closer to 30 but acting 18 #TheBachelorsAU pic.twitter.com/PH9rMfOqUO — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) January 10, 2023

