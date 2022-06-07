The Stranger Things Creators Have Regrets About *That* Season 4 Death

If you’ve been keeping up to date with Stranger Things S4, you’ll know it was one of the best seasons yet. Not only was it great to see all the OG crew roaming around as little adults, but we were also introduced to some great new characters too.

Warning: Spoilers incoming.

One of those characters was Eddie “the Freak” Munson, a (hot) Dungeons & Dragons player who is the loveable outcast at Hawkins High School. In episode one, we’re also introduced to lead cheerleader — Chrissy Cunningham — who develops an unlikely connection to Munson.

She reaches out to him in order to buy some pot for her increasingly worrying hallucinations. Of course, these hallucinations are coming from Vecna, who is controlling them from the Upside Down.

After Chrissy acquires the goods from Eddie, she follows him back to his uncle’s trailer. The audience knows something bad is about to happen due to the foreboding music and her hallucinations, but I think there’s another element of wanting the two characters to mack on.

But alas, poor Chrissy gets flung to the roof of the trailer and all her bones start breaking one by one. It’s a ghastly sight, and sadly the last we get to see of Cunnsom (that’s the couple name I just made for them).

Turns out even show’s creators — the Duffer brothers — also felt this relationship was short lived. In an interview with TVLine, the Duffer brothers realised that they made a mistake killing her off so early.

“We always have those moments [of ‘What have we done?’]. We shot the quote-unquote drug-deal scene in the woods pretty late, actually, into shooting,” Matt Duffer said.

“We had already killed Chrissy when we shot that,” Ross Duffer added.

It apparently wasn’t until shooting the ‘drug scene’ that their dynamic really came to life.

“The scene came alive in a way that was just so beautiful. And so much of that was Joe [Eddie] and Grace [Chrissy],” Matt said.

It’s a shame we didn’t see more of Chrissy, but what I really like about Stranger Things is it takes classic movie tropes from the 70s/80s and turns it on its head. Maybe 40 years ago, we would’ve seen the relationship between Eddie and Chrissy blossom. But this is Stranger Things.