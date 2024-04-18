A Snoop Dogg TV Marathon Is Dropping On 4/20 If You Have ‘Nothing’ Planned That Day

The hallowed date of 4/20 is fast approaching and luckily for your boss, this year it falls on a Saturday.

Legally, we can’t tell you what you should be doing on that day but if you were to indulge in some of the devil’s lettuce, we have some great news.

PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION will be streaming back to back episodes of Snoop Dogg Presents: The Joker’s Wild from 6am to midnight, to help you and your mates celebrate 4/20.

ICYMI, Snoop Dogg Presents: The Joker’s Wild is a game show that’s hosted by the one and only Snoop Doggy Dogg. A remake of an old game show, Snoop’s version is set in his very own casino and stars a number of his famous mates including Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Devine, Method Man, Kelly Osbourne and Karrueche Tran.

As well as celebrity guest appearances, two regular-degular people compete against each other to win dollar dollar bills, y’all.

The contestants are asked three rounds of questions ranging from the absurd to the outrageous, which get trickier with each round. Some are pop culture related, others are general knowledge, but at the end of the three rounds, the winner goes on for a chance at $50k. Nice.

Snoop Dogg makes for a charming host and it’s easy to feel your brain cells switching off as the casino noises ring out from your TV.

So, if you find yourself with nothing to do on 4/20, (cough, cough), then be sure to tune in (and tune your thoughts out) to PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION’s Snoop Dogg Presents: The Joker’s Wild marathon, streaming for free via 9Now.