Selling Sunset realtor Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet were legally hitched months before the reality TV hit began filming, despite his on-screen proposal in Season One and their luxe wedding forming a pivotal storyline in Season Two.

A semi-scripted docusoap fudging timelines for dramatic effect? Unthinkable.

Citing a representative for the couple, Us Weekly reports the duo legally tied the knot months before filming began in June 2018, and a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ shows the pair formalised their relationship on March 9 that year.

That stands in sharp contrast to the show’s presented narrative.

Keen fans of the Netflix show (and people like me, who fast-forward through the talking to see the pretty houses) will likely know that Bonnet proposed to Fitzgerald in the opening episodes of Season One.

The proposal kicked off a big on-screen storyline about their relationship. That chaos continued into Season Two, which raised the stakes with a big ol’ wedding ceremony and its associated dramas in 2019.

All of that was a bit of a fib, apparently.

The pair “chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” the rep told Us Weekly.

The rep added that Fitzgerald and Bonnet didn’t really consider themselves husbo and wife-o until their televised ceremony.

Good for them. But these revelations will only fuel the theory that Selling Sunset is selling LIES.