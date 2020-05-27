Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have called it quits after three years, which is three years longer than we thought this relationship would last.

According to a very gossipy insider, the couple ended things on good terms and are still in contact.

“They are technically ‘split’ but Sofia has been in touch with Scott,” the insider told E!.

The insider explained that “there wasn’t a fight or anything bad that happened between them”, but that Sofia simply wishes to “do her own thing” while Scott “take[s] care of his health.”

Disick, 37, has reportedly been trying to seek treatment for mental health issues, but quit his last rehab clinic when photos of him leaked online.

Meanwhile, Richie, 21, wants to make sure “Scott gets the help he needs before they can be in a healthy relationship”, according to a different gossipy insider who spilled on the couple’s state of affairs a few weeks ago.

However, yet another source told Page 6 that Disick had gone back to “his old ways”, whatever that means. That same source also cited Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s treatment of Richie, which has long been reported to be iffy.

“Kourtney didn’t make it easy for [Richie],” the source claimed, “and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

There’s a 16-year age gap between Disick and Richie, with the couple first confirming their relationship in September 2017, shortly after Richie turned 19.

Since the split, Disick has been spending time with Kourtney and their kids, and Sofia has moved everything out of their home. But sources say this split won’t be forever, so if you’re super invested in this relationship, then there’s hope for you, we guess.