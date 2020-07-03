Sam Neill (aka Dr Alan Grant) has just confirmed that we’ll be seeing more than just a cameo of him in the highly-anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion.

His appearance in the film, alongside that of Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, was confirmed last year. But after Goldblum’s short-but-sweet cameo in Fallen Kingdom, fans weren’t exactly expecting much more from the OG trio.

But now, Sam Neill has officially made my year by confirming that the third instalment in the Jurassic World franchise (6th overall) will feature the trio, alongside Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt heavily.

Speaking with Yahoo Movies UK, Neill explained that fans can expect more than a few seconds of screen time from the original trio.

“We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura,” Neill explained to Yahoo Movies UK.

There are simply no words to describe the immense amount of joy this announcement gives me. Have I cried profusely over every Jurassic Park film to-date on account of the fact that I’m a Big Fucking Dinosaur Nerd™? Yes. Will I sob like a giant baby when I see Dr Alan Grant grace our screens for the first time in 27 years? Abso-fucking-lutely.

The film, which will be the final instalment in the Jurassic World franchise, with the story taking place in a world where “a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food.”

Considering the last feature-length film left us hanging just minutes after dinosaurs escaped captivity and were free to roam the United States, it’ll be interesting to see where the next instalment takes us.

However, Sam Neill explained that he “probably won’t be running quite as fast as [he] was 27 years ago,” so let’s hope Rexy’s legs don’t work like they used to.

Filming for the final instalment is set to resume at Pinewood Studios on July 6, after being put on hold back in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the state of the world right now, the whole cast will be forced to quarantine together for the duration of filming, which sounds like the ultimate Jurassic sleepover (feel free to send me an invite).

“We’re all going to be living in the same joint for three or four months, so that’s going to be fun. And everybody loves Chris and Bryce as well, so I think we’ll be a very happy bunch.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is still set for release on June 11, 2021 (it hasn’t been postponed – yet). But if you need a little dino-action to keep you occupied in the mean time, they released this *chef’s kiss* short film late last year to tide you over.