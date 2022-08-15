RuPaul Charles has kicked off the 2369214th season in the Drag Race ru-niverse with a second run at the celebrities in drag format. Season two of Secret Celebrity Drag Race is in full swing with its new Masked Singer-like approach over on Stan.
There are nine queens battling it out each week to stay in the competition and take out the $100k for their chosen charity.
Drag Race icons JujuBee, Monet X Change and Brooke Lynn Hytes are this season’s queen supreme and mentors, taking the celebs from newborn foals in their platform heels to certified lipsync assassins.
We’ve met the nine queens competing in this year’s weekly lip sync battles so here are our guesses on who’s behind the big beats.
I think this one's gonna be RuPaul! #CelebDragRace pic.twitter.com/KW4b84Bm65— Seddera Side (@sedderaside) August 14, 2022
Who Are The Celebs On RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race?
Fabulosity
The first queen eliminated from the lipsync bonanza was Fabulosity. She revealed herself to be actor Loretta Devine, who’s most famous for her role as Adele Webber in Grey’s Anatomy and one of the three original stars of Dreamgirls.
Werk it Fabulosity!! 🪞✨ #CelebDragRace pic.twitter.com/c7wZZCyXqT— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 13, 2022
Jackie Would
This older queen found herself in the bottom two and managed out lip sync for her life against Fabulosity. There’s no doubt this is an older queen and her voice was so God-damned familiar. That slight raspiness, that accent — we’ve definitely heard her somewhere before.
The JUICY Jackie Would!!! 😍 #CelebDragRace pic.twitter.com/bV4gMZDQJS— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 13, 2022
Hell, even Carson Kressley has heard Jackie Would’s voice before because she’s definitely his Queer Eye co-host, Thom Filicia.
Electra Owl
Some of the contestants on Secret Celebrity Drag Race have me absolutely stumped. It’s probably because this was created for an American audience so there are some B-and-lower grade celebs in the cast. Case in point: me not having the faintest idea who Electra Owl could possibly be.
i think electra owl is one of the 'girl defined' girls #celebdragrace pic.twitter.com/Ind3Vl0Lrj— Seddera Side (@sedderaside) August 14, 2022
Thirsty Von Trap
Thirsty is another that has me a bit stumped. I know in my heart she’s someone I should know but also maybe she’s a lower-grade filler celeb. Yes I will absolutely feel awful if it turns out to be someone huge.
Milli Von Sunshine
Again I’m stumped by Milli Von Sunshine but she’s got the hand-eye coordination to put on a good show so she’s gotta be someone already in the entertainment industry.
Milli Von Sunshine is on FIRE! ❤️🔥 #CelebDragRace pic.twitter.com/gGexaeNtsP— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 13, 2022
Chic-Li-Fay
There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that this is Glee‘s very own Kevin McHale. You cannot convince me otherwise.
Is this my man @KevinMchale on #CelebDragRace making it jump to @Ciara's #1 hit Goodies? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZVl7WmVQZx— Ciara Content #JUMP 💃🏾 #LITAbyCiara (@CiCiContent) August 13, 2022
Chakra 7
A lot of people online are thinking that Chakra 7 is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali which is a pretty solid guess. She’s previously been on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in the U.S. so we know she isn’t a stranger to the odd appearance on a reality show.
Chakra 7 betta werk it! 😍#CelebDragRace pic.twitter.com/lccHnrymKZ— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 13, 2022
Donna Bellissima
If Donna Bellissima isn’t Mean Girls icon Daniel Franzese I will fight Glen Coco with my bare hands. It simply has to be him.
"20 years, I've been in show business!" 👀 👑— WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) August 13, 2022
Meet our next secret celeb: Donna Bellissima!@monetxchange #CelebDragRace https://t.co/lX1kHQNLDZ pic.twitter.com/N5Zc8E3VP3
Poppy Love
Sure she might look exactly like season 13’s Tina Burner, but Poppy Love is most definitely someone we’ve all met before.
I really thought this was Tina Burner 😂🔥#CelebDragRace #DragRace pic.twitter.com/MllQ4PfIvF— Ty Garcia (@tgarciaart) August 13, 2022
She shaved off her beard for the first time in 20 years and chucked a pair of massive heels on but there’s no denying Poppy Love knows how to follow and execute choreography while singing and/or lip-syncing.
It’s almost as if she’s done it her whole career.
It’s almost as if she’s AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys.
You can keep up with RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race on Stan (and watch every other iteration of the iconique reality show if you’re up for it).
