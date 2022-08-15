RuPaul Charles has kicked off the 2369214th season in the Drag Race ru-niverse with a second run at the celebrities in drag format. Season two of Secret Celebrity Drag Race is in full swing with its new Masked Singer-like approach over on Stan.

There are nine queens battling it out each week to stay in the competition and take out the $100k for their chosen charity.

Drag Race icons JujuBee, Monet X Change and Brooke Lynn Hytes are this season’s queen supreme and mentors, taking the celebs from newborn foals in their platform heels to certified lipsync assassins.

We’ve met the nine queens competing in this year’s weekly lip sync battles so here are our guesses on who’s behind the big beats.

Who Are The Celebs On RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

Fabulosity

The first queen eliminated from the lipsync bonanza was Fabulosity. She revealed herself to be actor Loretta Devine, who’s most famous for her role as Adele Webber in Grey’s Anatomy and one of the three original stars of Dreamgirls.

Jackie Would

This older queen found herself in the bottom two and managed out lip sync for her life against Fabulosity. There’s no doubt this is an older queen and her voice was so God-damned familiar. That slight raspiness, that accent — we’ve definitely heard her somewhere before.

Hell, even Carson Kressley has heard Jackie Would’s voice before because she’s definitely his Queer Eye co-host, Thom Filicia.

Electra Owl

Some of the contestants on Secret Celebrity Drag Race have me absolutely stumped. It’s probably because this was created for an American audience so there are some B-and-lower grade celebs in the cast. Case in point: me not having the faintest idea who Electra Owl could possibly be.

i think electra owl is one of the 'girl defined' girls #celebdragrace pic.twitter.com/Ind3Vl0Lrj — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) August 14, 2022

Thirsty Von Trap

Thirsty is another that has me a bit stumped. I know in my heart she’s someone I should know but also maybe she’s a lower-grade filler celeb. Yes I will absolutely feel awful if it turns out to be someone huge.

Milli Von Sunshine

Again I’m stumped by Milli Von Sunshine but she’s got the hand-eye coordination to put on a good show so she’s gotta be someone already in the entertainment industry.

Chic-Li-Fay

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that this is Glee‘s very own Kevin McHale. You cannot convince me otherwise.

Chakra 7

A lot of people online are thinking that Chakra 7 is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali which is a pretty solid guess. She’s previously been on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in the U.S. so we know she isn’t a stranger to the odd appearance on a reality show.

Donna Bellissima

If Donna Bellissima isn’t Mean Girls icon Daniel Franzese I will fight Glen Coco with my bare hands. It simply has to be him.

Poppy Love

Sure she might look exactly like season 13’s Tina Burner, but Poppy Love is most definitely someone we’ve all met before.

She shaved off her beard for the first time in 20 years and chucked a pair of massive heels on but there’s no denying Poppy Love knows how to follow and execute choreography while singing and/or lip-syncing.

It’s almost as if she’s done it her whole career.

It’s almost as if she’s AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys.

You can keep up with RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race on Stan (and watch every other iteration of the iconique reality show if you’re up for it).