Accio Tissues: Harry Potter Stars Share Tributes To Robbie Coltrane After His Death At Age 72

Harry Potter stars have paid their tributes to Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played Rubeus Hagrid. Coltrane passed away aged 72 in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland according to a statement from his agent.

The chosen one himself Daniel Radcliffe said Coltrane was “one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” in a statement via Entertainment Weekly.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Accio tissues and a few quiet minutes to cry by myself in a corner, please and thank you.

Emma Watson also chimed in with a beautiful Instagram Story saying Coltrane was like “the most fun uncle I’ve ever had”.

“Most of all he was deeply compassionate towards me as a child and an adult.”

Bonnie Wright posted a heartfelt message to her socials echoing similar sentiments.

“Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set.

“A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness.”

The Weasley twin actors, James and Oliver Phelps as well as Tom Felton offered their own fond memories of Coltrane.

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022

November 2001 – Leicester Square, London. "Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car"! Robbie Coleraine when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) October 14, 2022

If you’re really looking for a tear-jerker, re-watch this clip from the recent Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts where the stars discuss working with Coltrane on set.

Robbie Coltrane, always our Rubeus Hagrid forever in our hearts.. still can't believe he's gone… 😢😭

Rip Robbie 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZTe8vg0TYq — Emma Watson.vids (@EmmaWatsonVid) October 14, 2022

Aside from the Harry Potter movies, Coltrane appeared in the two Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough and the UK crime drama Cracker from 1993-96.

Rest in peace.