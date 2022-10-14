Accio Tissues: Harry Potter Stars Share Tributes To Robbie Coltrane After His Death At Age 72

Harry Potter stars have paid their tributes to Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played Rubeus Hagrid. Coltrane passed away aged 72 in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland according to a statement from his agent.

The chosen one himself Daniel Radcliffe said Coltrane was “one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” in a statement via Entertainment Weekly.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Accio tissues and a few quiet minutes to cry by myself in a corner, please and thank you.

Emma Watson also chimed in with a beautiful Instagram Story saying Coltrane was like “the most fun uncle I’ve ever had”.

“Most of all he was deeply compassionate towards me as a child and an adult.”

Bonnie Wright posted a heartfelt message to her socials echoing similar sentiments.

“Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set.

“A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness.”

The Weasley twin actors, James and Oliver Phelps as well as Tom Felton offered their own fond memories of Coltrane.

If you’re really looking for a tear-jerker, re-watch this clip from the recent Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts where the stars discuss working with Coltrane on set.

Aside from the Harry Potter movies, Coltrane appeared in the two Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough and the UK crime drama Cracker from 1993-96.

Rest in peace.

