The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts reunion special may have aired days ago but Potterheads are still obsessing over it. From attempting to decipher *that* comment Emma Watson made about Tom Felton to wondering where the hell Maggie Smith was, online chat about the reunion is still running hot.

The latest tidbit to come out of the Harry Potter reunion is a very funny error that an eagle-eyed fan spotted and took to social media to call out. Hmm, they must be a Ravenclaw.

During Emma Watson’s spiel in the reunion about how much she loved the Harry Potter books as a kid before she was cast as Hermione, some adorable childhood pics are shown in a montage. Cute!

The only problem is, one of the photos isn’t Emma Watson at all, but an entirely different actor named Emma: Emma Roberts, in fact.

Twitter user @vee_delmonico99 spotted the mistake and immediately called it out, including the receipts of the photo on Emma Roberts’ Instagram, where the Scream Queens star first posted it back in 2012.

Take a look for yourself:

As most of the replies also say: HOW TF DID THIS HAPPEN?

In the producers’ defence, that kind of does look like a young Emma Watson? But still, do your diligence guys, come on.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the producers copped to the mistake, saying: “Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”

God only knows what Emma Watson herself thinks of the error, or Emma Roberts for that matter. I’m just imagining Emma Watson settling down with a bowl of popcorn to watch the special and then comically upending the bowl as she sees some random kid in her place.

If you wanna go back and see the boo-boo for yourself before it gets fixed (and attempt to decipher the body language between Emma and Tom Felton), Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is streaming on BINGE now.