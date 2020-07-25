Need a touch of good news after the absolute dumpster fire that has been 2020 so far? Well, you’re in luck because Adult Swim have just dropped a sneak peek at Rick And Morty season 5.

It’s not quite a trailer just yet, clearly being a work in progress at this stage. But despite the unfinished animation, the two-and-a-half minute clip gives fans a decent first look at season 5, which already looks bloody schmick.

The clip was first revealed at virtual Adult Swim Con, and quickly went viral online as fans rushed to get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated season.

The first look depicts Morty carrying an injured Rick as they desperately try to escape the wrath of a terrifying-looking space creature. They pass by alternative versions of themselves on the way out, before hurtling towards the Earth as their ship begins to fall apart.

Struggling with coming to terms with his imminent and likely-painful death, Morty decided to make a last-minute phone call to tell his school crush Jessica how he feels about her.

In a heartwarming turn of events, she decides to go on a date with him, which ultimately gives him the motivation needed to crash land the deteriorating spacecraft safely into the ocean.

But just when you think everything is coming up Milhouse, the duo are met by Rick’s ocean nemisis Mr Nimbus.

As you’d expect, the clip gives you enough to get excited about, but keeps a majority of the details under wraps. What will happen with Mr Nimbus? Will Morty ever get his date with Jessica? I NEED ANSWERS.

In less than 24 hours, the clip has already amassed more than 250,000 views on YouTube alone, with less than 150 dislikes.

The new clip comes after showrunners confirmed that we’ve at least got another two seasons of the beloved show to look forward to, with season 6 already in the works before season 5 hits our screens.