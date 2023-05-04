Rachel Bilson Shares Her Fav Sex Positions & Apparently She’s Really Putting The O In The O.C.

Ever wanted to know what Rachel Bilson‘s favourite – and least favourite – sex positions are? Me neither, but that’s what we’re learning today, my friends.

And as it turns out, she’s an openly vanilla queen. Love that for her!

The former The O.C. star went on the Women On Top podcast this week to talk all things colonics, sperm banks and sex with hosts Tammin Sursok and Roxy Manning.

She was joined by the co-host of her own podcast Broad Ideas Podcast,

Olivia Allen.

“I like missionary,” Rachel told the gals, before adding that if she really wants to have big cummies she needs to be on top.

“Missionary is my favourite. I want to be fucking manhandled,” she continued, in a statement that feels quite contradictory to me.

I don’t know about you but when I think about missionary it’s like romance and eye contact and respectful, sexy times. When I think about being manhandled it’s [REDACTED], [REDACTED] and of course, [REDACTED].

Her hot take? Doggy doesn't hit the spot. Well, it does, almost too well.

Her hot take? Doggy doesn’t hit the spot. Well, it does, almost too well.

“Depending on the actual dick, [my least favourite] is doggy because it can go so deep and hurt.”

I can tell from this smug look that girlie is ~satisfied~ (Image Credit: Getty / Vivien Killilea)

Bilson also used the pod as an opportunity to touch on the misleading reports back in March that she’d never had an orgasm during sex until she was in her late thirties.

“I said that I couldn’t orgasm from penetration until my late thirties, once I knew my body and positioning and how I could make it happen,” she said.

“The media took it and they dragged exes and praised other exes and it turned into me never orgasming until my late thirties and I was like ‘Dude, that is not true’.”

Bilson was previously engaged to Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen, and the pair dated from 2010 to 2017. They also have a daughter together so I sincerely hope someone checked in on Christensen’s ego after those comments made it to air.



Honestly, I love how open Bilson is about her sex life.

It’s so normal and accepted to hear dudes talk about sex openly but women’s sexual pleasure is still so taboo. So many women struggle with sexual difficulties, reaching orgasm during sex or even communicating with their partner about what works for them in the bedroom.

It’s bloody refreshing to hear a celeb talk about it so freely on a public forum.

Rachel, if you’re reading this, let’s do bottomless brunch.