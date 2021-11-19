Got any New Year’s Eve plans yet? Well ya do now! Netflix’s wholesome as fuck series Queer Eye is dropping season 6 on December 31st, which is the best way to enter the new year, I feel.

For the latest season, ya bois Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown are heading to Texas for some yee-haw goodness.

The spicy trailer shows the Fab Five all tizzed up in country western-inspired lewks, as the gang enjoys Southern-themed activities including line dancing, throwing a lasso and tossing bails of hay.

Have a peek at the trailer below:

It’s been a long time between rides for Queer Eye as production on the hotly anticipated new season kicked off way back in March 2020 before the pandemic, but was subsequently put on hold.

Interior design guru Bobby Berk recently told Entertainment Weekly the group was able to “recharge and re-energize” during the break, which is noice.

“It also just made us realise the value of the connections that we had, and the good that our show does, and the effect that it has on people’s lives and the value of hugging and those human connections that we had lost over the year,” he said. “I think the pandemic has had that effect on a lot of people — it’s reconnected us with what’s really important in the world: the people in our lives and the good that we can go out there and do.” While we wait for the fab new szn, go forth and enjoy every single episode of the series on Netflix for an instant shot of serotonin.

The sixth season of Queer Eye premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix.