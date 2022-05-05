Hello Dan, it’s Joe here. Hope you’re keeping well. It’s the fifth of May and I’ve got some news to make your heart swell. Paul Kelly‘s iconic Aussie Christmas anthem “How To Make Gravy” is going to be turned into a film.

Variety reported Warner Bros Australia picked up the international film rights for the concept with Speech and Drama Pictures (owned by musician Megan Washington and her filmmaker partner Nick Waterman).

We’re assuming the plot of the film is going to follow the storyline of the late-December song. If that’s the case then we’re in for a movie about a bloke named Joe spending possibly his last Christmas in prison (he could be out by July if he gets good behaviour).

Joe pens a letter to his brother Dan on December 21 — just before the silly season really kicks off — to check in with him, his friends and family, and to chat about his worries that Dan’s going to steal his partner Rita while he’s locked up.

Importantly, Dan wonders who’s going to take his role as head gravy maker for Christmas dinner. In the letter, he makes sure Joe knows the perfect way to mix together the delicious brown condiment: flour, salt, a little red wine and a dollop of tomato sauce for the sweetness and extra tang.

The track has become a true cult moment for the Aussie holiday experience to the point where December 21 is culturally known as Gravy Day and Paul Kelly curates a festive Gravy Tour every December.

Hell, even good Tassie boys Luca Brasi covered the song for triple j’s Like A Version a few years back and fans routinely call for them to “play Gravy” at any given chance.

As soon as we find out more about what could possibly be the ultimate Aussie Christmas flick, we’ll let you know. Crossing all my fingers and toes this “How To Make Gravy” film will be released on December 21st and we can really taste the fat.