Set your alarms, because NITV will debut Australia’s first ever Indigenous morning show to celebrate NAIDOC Week next month.

NAIDOC Week is usually held during July, but was postponed this year due to the pandemic. While we’re not exactly out of the woods just yet, November seems like a far better and safer option to celebrate the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

READ MORE Here's 7 Lush Brands Owned By Indigenous Women You Should Get Around RN

From Sunday, 8 November through to the following Sunday, NITV and SBS will champion this year’s theme – Always Was, Always Will Be – through a slew of content across multiple platforms.

And while the lineup is stacked, one of the biggest takeaways from it is Big Mob Brekky – Australia’s first all-Indigenous breakfast television show.

Big Mob Brekky will kick off from Monday, 9 November, at the bright and early time of 7.30am.

The program will run every single weekday during NAIDOC Week, hosted by NITV journos Shahni Wellington and Ryan Liddle.

Excited/Proud to be part of something BIG! Myself and @Liddle86 going to be setting our alarms nice and early to host @NITV 's 'Big Mob Brekky'. Plenty of special guests will join us, including live crosses to @FNMediaAust . Tune in 7:30 every morning during NAIDOC Week! ???? pic.twitter.com/cbxcIKRHKI — Shahni Wellington (@Shahni_W) October 14, 2020

The pair will be joined by a number of special guests, including First Nations Media Australia, for your daily fix of news and entertainment.

The program will also feature segments on wellness (which we all absolutely need after this heinous year) comedy, cooking, sport, community call outs, and live performances.

NITV’s got your nights sorted too, ‘cos it’s going to hit play on a film every night at 9.30pm. Think Ten Canoes, which dominated the 2006 AACTA Awards, The Fringe Dwellers (1986), Jedda (1955), Tudawali (1987), Sweet Country (2017), and Dark Age (1987).

What else? Absolutely tonnes, with Ernie Dingo and Mark Olive marathons across SBS Viceland and SBS Food.

SBS World Movies will also host a two-week collection of Black Lives Matter themed films each night at 9.30pm, starting from Sunday, 1 November.

Films include Detroit, Sitting in Limbo, Farming, and Rabbit-Proof Fence.

Then at the tail end of the week, NITV and SBS will host Stand Up and Be Counted: A NAIDOC Concert Special.

The two-hour gig will be hosted by actor Aaron Fa’aoso and comedian Steph Tisdell, and feature acts including Electric Fields and Troy Cassar-Daley.

The concert will take place at the Brisbane Powerhouse, but the rest of the country can tune in via NITV Facebook live, Twitter, or Youtube.

SBS’ NAIDOC collection will also be available to stream on SBS On Demand.

For all the latest updates, be sure to chuck NITV a follow on the socials.