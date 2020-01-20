Try not to freak out but all of your favourite Studio Ghibli films are coming to Netflix over the next three months, so get ready for a serious movie marathon.

Starting next month, the streaming giant is slowly releasing 21 Studio Ghibli films to the platform, including favourite like My Neighbour Totoro and Spirited Away.

Huge, I know.

Netflix ANZ took to Twitter to announce the amazing news.

From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming exclusively to Netflix. We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 20, 2020

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant picked up the exclusive rights to the entire Ghibli catalogue (outside of North America and Japan) in a landmark deal on Monday.

The films will be dubbed in up to 20 languages, with subtitles being available in 28 different languages.

“This is a dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members,” Netflix director of original animation Aram Yacoubian said. “Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have enthralled fans around the world for over 35 years. We’re excited to make them available in more languages across Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia — so that more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation.”

Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata’s breathtaking animation across 21 films have received an extraordinary reaction across the world, with six Oscar nominations including a win for Spirited Away in 2003.

Despite the studio’s international fame, Ghibli have previously resisted selling films to streaming services like Netflix. However,Studio Ghibli is finally allowing the streaming giant to share its incredible hand-drawn animation with the world in the hope of reaching new international audiences.

“In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences,” Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki said. “We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalog. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.”

The entire Studio Ghibli catalogue will be rolled out in three instalments over the next few months.

Netflix is kicking it off with Laputa: Castle In The Sky (1986), My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), Only Yesterday (1991), Porco Rosso (1992), Ocean Waves (1993) and Tales from Earthsea (2006) on February 1.

March 1 will see Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) Princess Mononoke (1997) My Neighbours the Yamadas (1999) Spirited Away (2001) The Cat Returns (2002) Arrietty (2010) and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013) added to the service.

And all jokes aside, the rest of the collection will drop on April 1st. Pom Poko (1994) Whisper of the Heart (1995) Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) Ponyo (2008) From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) The Wind Rises (2013) and even When Marnie Was There (2014).

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to take three months off work to binge-watch these visually stunning films.