The MTV Movie Awards has released its list of nominees for Best Kiss on-screen and I am positively cordy-shook at the scene they’ve chosen to (potentially) reward from The Last of Us.

Every year the MTV Movie Awards swings in with its Best Kiss trophy that celebrates a gorgeous moment when two bodies come together to take a direct flight to smooch town.

The Notebook‘s famous running kiss and Spider-Man‘s upside-down smackeroo have taken home the prize in the past. Hopefully, that gives you a good idea of what it takes to bring home the bacon.

HBO’s The Last of Us had a heap of gorgeous kisses to celebrate.

READ MORE The Last Of Us Episode 3 Is The Best Example Of Queer Representation I've Ever Seen On Screen

Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Storm Reid (Riley) had an emotional moment in which their friendship blossomed into a kiss before fate separated them.

Nick Offerman (Bill) and Murray Bartlett (Frank) shared many a heartfelt peck in the show’s incredible third episode.

However, neither moment is being celebrated at the MTV Movie Awards this year. It feels lowkey homophobic, but alas, we trudge on.

This year, Best Kiss could potentially go to Anna Torv (Tess) and Philip Prajoux (Cordyceps). Yes, that moment in which the Cordyceps zombie kisses Tess with those foul mushroom tendrils.

I feel sick.

The other nominees are:

Harry Styles and David Dawson for My Policeman.

and for My Policeman. Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow for Outer Banks.

and for Outer Banks. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin for Daisy Jones and the Six.

and for Daisy Jones and the Six. Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne for Only Murders in the Building.

I can honestly see The Last of Us winning this year. I mean, it wouldn’t be the first time an absolutely abhorrent horror kiss won the award.

Back in 1996, Species won for an alien woman making out with a guy so hard her alien mouth blasted through the back of his head. No seriously, Google it if your stomach can handle it.

“What does it look like if you just stand perfectly still and let them do this to you?” The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin told Variety about the kiss.

“Then we landed on this nightmare fuel. It’s disturbing and it’s violative. I think it’s very primal in the way it invades your own body.

“It’s a remarkable combination of Neil [Druckmann]’s direction, Anna Torv’s acting when there isn’t obviously anything there and our visual effects department doing this gorgeous work to make it all come together and feel real and terrible.”

A feat of technical excellence, even though it makes my skin crawl.

Only time will tell who snags the award for reals.

The MTV Movie Awards will take place on May 7.