Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Got Hitched At A Secret Wedding & There’s Bigger Plans Ahead

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly tied the knot with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi (the son of rock legend John Bon Jovi) in a hush-hush ceremony last weekend.

According to a source close to the matter, the newlyweds “are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork,” per British tabloid The Sun.

“It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

Okay great. Thank God there’s a bigger celebration in the pipeline.

There’s nothing more anticlimactic than when two people with bank accounts the size of Paraguay choose not to flaunt their wealth through an overindulgent, tasteless wedding for us commoners to yap about when the photos are made public.

Good to know we haven’t been robbed of Gen Z’s answer to a royal wedding.

The couple first announced their engagement back in 2023 when Millie was 19.

In the caption of the Instagram upload sharing the news the actress quoted Taylor Swift, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all”.

Credit: Millie Bobby Brown via Instagram.

Jake uploaded a similar image, captioning it, “Forever”.

Credit: Jake Bongiovi via Instagram.

People were pretty over the moon when the news was first shared. Jake’s rockstar dad seemed to approve of the holy matrimony.

In a sentence that sounds brutal out of context, the Bon Jovi singer told Radio Andy that, “I don’t know if age matters“.

“If you find the right partner and you grow together … my advice really is growing together is wise. Millie is wonderful.”

The duo were first linked back in June 2021, after being spotted holding hands in New York City.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the couple can be seen taking turns carrying Brown’s poodle Winnie in a tote bag, whom she travels with to help ease her anxiety.

Ladies, if he doesn’t literally hold your poodle à la Jake Bongiovi, dump him.

Header image via Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram.