Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi’s Honeymoon Merch Has Generated Quite A Lot Of Chatter Online

Child star turned actual adult Millie Bobby Brown and model Jake Bongiovi tied the knot late last month in a teeny-tiny ceremony. This week, they stepped out on their honeymoon to Universal Studios Orlando with Millie decked out in some honeymoon merch that — judging by the reaction online — people either love or hate.

Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old Stranger Things star posted a carousel of pics of the newlyweds having a blast playing games, going on rides and generally soaking up their freshly wedded bliss. In the pics, Millie is seen wearing a white hat with “wife of the party” written across the front.

But if you’re looking at the couple from the back, don’t worry. You won’t forget that they’re newly married thanks to the shorts that read “wifey” on the tukkus.

Check out the married merch below.

Although we can all agree the young couple are super cute and blissfully in love, I have some mixed feelings about the attire. And I’m not the only one.

Vogue writer Hannah Coates admitted feeling like it would bring her “out in hives” if she donned outfits inspired by her bride-to-be identity. Whereas other people in the comments either made jokes (“I think she’s a wife now but I’m not so sure”), thought it was super cute (“THE WIFEY SHORTS AND HAT😭so cute🥹”) or made pointed remarks (“I just know the shirt says something about being a wife too. 💀💀”)

I’m truly on the fence.

Personally, I can’t decide if the look is giving 2010 Supré in a hot/fun/cute way or in a cheesy way. I have pals who went on a joint honeymoon and made matching t-shirts for the occasion. While I can’t say that’s entirely my style, I love that they loved it.

I just love love.

Anyway, cute honeymoon outfits aside, there’s been a lot of interest in the young couple. They first announced their engagement in 2023 when Millie was 19.

Millie and Jon Bon Jovi‘s son got hitched in late May, with PEOPLE confirming their nuptials on May 24. According to the publication, it was a small ceremony with only a few loved ones present.

“They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic,” Jon said of the wedding, on The One Show on May 28. It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be and yeah, it’s true.”

While their official wedding was tiny, The Sun claims that the newlyweds intend on having a bigger ceremony later in the year. Can’t wait for that!