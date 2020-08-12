Mia Khalifa is raising money for her hometown of Beirut by auctioning off the infamous glasses from her short-lived but hugely popular career in porn.The death toll from the devastating August 4 explosion has hit more than 200 people, with thousands more injured or displaced.

And mates, the highest bid is sitting very pretty at $140,000. Nothing to balk at, that’s for sure.

Mia posted on her socials this week that she putting her Gucci prop specs up on eBay to raise much-needed funds for the city she was born in, and literally within 48 hours, the auction had pushed out to well over $70k.

THE AUCTION IS LIVE, for good this time (thank you to eBay and LRC for your help!) HAPPY BIDDING, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!! https://t.co/vf7wWDL8fj pic.twitter.com/XDX1sj2Qu4 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 9, 2020

At the time of writing, the auction still has about four days left in it, so who knows how far this could go.

If it’s any indication of how lusted after these prop glasses likely are – Mia was the most-viewed and highest-ranked performer on Pornhub by the end of 2014, two months after she launched her career. In recent months, she’s been petitioning for her videos to be scrubbed from sites like Porbhub and BangBros, which drew a petition with over 1.5million signatures.

Mia has confirmed that all of the money from the sale of her glasses will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross, which is currently one of the main points of donations for people wanting to assist with the aftermath of the blast.

After the auction hit around the US $50k mark, Mia questioned how much the most expensive glasses ever sold went for. Apparently John Lennon‘s green sunnies went for over $330k late last year, so folks have got some serious bidding to do if they wanna try and break that number.

She’s also decided to chuck in a bunch of extras on top of the famed Mia Khalifa glasses now that the bidding has broken the $100k USD mark, including a signed polaroid, her old razor, an old loofah she’s been meaning to replace, and quite possibly even her retainer.

If you’re looking to help out the Beirut locals greatly affected by the explosion at the city’s seaport but you don’t quite have the cash to chuck in a rogue bid on the infamous Mia Khalifa glasses, you can also donate directly to the Lebanese Red Cross, and a few other organisations accepting donations.