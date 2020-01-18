The Queen said that she wanted to get this Mexit business over as quickly as possible, and she’s a woman of her word, with the final details of Meghan and Harry‘s transition out of royal life being announced overnight.

The couple will not be stripped of their ‘Royal Highness’ titles, but will no longer be allowed to use them, and will instead be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They will no longer receive public funds for performing royal duties.

In a personal statement released overnight, the Queen said:

Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.

Perhaps most interestingly, Meghan and Harry have also announced an intention to repay the $AU 4.5 million of public funds spent refurbishing Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their family home while in the UK.

As for who will cover the ongoing costs of security for the couple, there are few particulars. A separate statement read:

Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.

The changes will officially come into effect in the Spring of 2020.