While Hollywood movie production is still at a stand-still due to COVID-19, stars are looking to the future, and Margot Robbie has added a Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off to her lengthy list of upcoming films.

The Aussie actress is developing the project with Christina Hodson, the writer behind Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Hodson is reportedly penning a “female-fronted” script.

This film is one of two Pirates projects in the works right now. A planned reboot, by original franchise writer Ted Elliot and newcomer Craig Mazin, is still going ahead, so it seems like we’ll be getting a lot of booty for our buck.

While the details of this film are still unknown, it is been confirmed that Johnny Depp‘s Captain Jack Sparrow will not be returning, and the focus will be on a new character, possibly Redd, the popular female pirate from the Disney ride.

Karen Gillan‘s name has been mentioned as a possible casting choice, but there is no news confirmed as yet.

Margot Robbie has a busy few years ahead when film production starts up again. She has a number of Harley Quinn projects in the works, including the Suicide Squad reboot, Gotham City Sirens and a movie alongside the Joker.

She is also starring in a new film from director David O. Russell, and will play the lead in Barbie.