Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne are reported to have gotten caught up in messy AF incident with paparazzi, which saw the Aussie actress allegedly jump out of a moving car to avoid getting injured.

According to TMZ, Robbie and Delevingne were leaving a restaurant in Buenos Aires at around 3am on Sunday when paparazzi tried to take their picture.

As the actors tried hopping into an Uber that was waiting for them, a photographer reportedly “rushed them” and “started taking photos aggressively, intruding in their space”.

A source told the publication the Uber driver panicked and started to drive off, with Delevingne safely inside the car and Robbie only halfway in.

“Margot reportedly had to jump out of the car to avoid injury and was on the ground, where the photographer kept taking photos,” TMZ reported.

“A couple of male friends were nearby and jumped in to help.”

The Sun has since confirmed the mates who intervened were movie producer and Robbie’s business partner Josey McNamara and key grip Jac Rhys Hopkins.

Per the publication, the men allegedly got into a “punch-up” with one of the photographers, Pedro Alberto Orquera, who “ended up on the floor bleeding with a broken arm”.

Orquera told The Sun the men “tried to take my camera to delete the pictures that I had taken” and started hitting and kicking him.

According to TMZ, McNamara and Hopkins were taken into custody and are said to have already appeared in court, however, it hasn’t been confirmed what charges they’re facing.

Both men reportedly told police the photographer ran away and fell over on his own.

It’s uncertain what happened to Robbie and Delevingne after the incident, but The Sun reported the duo flew to southern Argentina later in the day.

It all sounds like an absolutely cooked mess. Paparazzi leave celebrities alone for five seconds challenge.