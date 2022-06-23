Khloé Kardashian has lashed out at the paparazzi for constantly being in her business. Honestly, who can blame her? If someone kept shooting pics of me when I’m out with my root rat of an ex I would be positively unbearable online.

Khloé first had a go at the intrusive shutterbugs via Instagram by commenting on a pic shared by a stan page.

The pic in question was of Khloé with her ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter True on Father’s Day. Obviously, the two have a history that has been plastered all over the news for years. At this point, the question is who doesn’t know about the drama between them?

American media definitely looks like it has an unhealthy obsession with Khloé’s love life when you compare the way they treat her to the way they treat her sisters. Trying to position Khloé as someone constantly going back to her ex is just untrue. The woman is celebrating Father’s Day with her daughter!!

With the number of kids Tristan has, it should be celebrated that he’s spending time with True.

Here’s the pic below:

Underneath the pic, Khloé wrote: “Hummmm very calculated of the paparazzi to not release photos of my other sisters and the fathers of their children Kim/Kanye Kylie/Trav.”

Many a point was made.

Shortly after, Khloé hopped to Twitter to retweet a stan account and make a second comment about the paparazzi.

“What the paparazzi/people are doing with Khloé is giving very much sick obsession,” the stan account wrote.

“The paparazzi give people very convenient content so the people can enjoy hating her. That’s not healthy, that really is just a mental disease.”

I’m not so sure about framing this as a “mental disease”, but there’s definitely something to be said about paparazzi singling out Khloé.

“A mental disease at my expense,” Khloé wrote in response.

“It’s disgusting.”

Although some members of the family have admitted to calling the paparazzi and alerting them of their location in the past, that was when they wanted to be in the public eye.

We need to start leaving these celebs alone, especially when they’re just out and about with their families just trying to live their lives.