For the MAFS participants, this episode was supposed to be spent relaxing at the couples retreat enjoying the pool, the sun and some time away from their shoebox apartments in the big city. But alas, the tension between the MAFS participants has exploded once again ruining any chance of a chilled out time banana lounging by the pool. We’re all shocked. Truly.

The episode came to a dramatic end when a Sistine Chapel’s worth of glassware was broken by Domenica during a heated back and forward with Olivia.

Bad news folks but we fear the damage to Dom and Olivia’s relationship may now be so bad that not even Michelangelo can make a mosaic out of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@olivefrazer)

Fan’s have understandably gone into meltdown over the incident on social media. This is deffo the type of TV share houses around Australia get rowdy for.

Much of the heat is being directed at Olivia who somehow possesses the otherworldly ability to say complete sentences, nay, paragraphs using only her scornful facial expressions.

Olivia tone policing while she's literally yelling in someone's face–the cognitive dissonance is astounding #mafs #MAFSAU — 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚 (@loverloverd1ary) March 7, 2022

Tonight’s ep also revealed that Olivia cut up her own bridesmaid’s dress and sent it back to the bride in pieces???? To this we say — hun, have you heard of Depop?

Olivia: “I don’t want to be associated with white trash” also Olivia..sends the cut up pieces of a bridesmaids dress…back to the bride #MAFSAU #MAFS — Leanne Aston (@LeanneAston1) March 7, 2022

Fans have also rushed to defend Dom who has been vocal about being bullied in high school on account of how her voice sounds.

I can understand why Domenica, who was bullied all through high school, would have an issue with someone attacking the sound of her voice. #mafs #mafsau — MAFSCommentary (@MafsCommentary) March 7, 2022

From someone genuinely bullied by mean girls in high school, I think all of us who experienced that are just Dom smashing glasses in the making. We are all just about to snap. And the Olivia’s (high school mean girls) know that. #mafsau #mafs — Georgia Duncan (@_georgiarae) March 7, 2022

Even though Dom broke glass like a madman, all the girls still walked towards her to comfort her and Olivia and Carolina was left sitting alone. THAT alone, is telling. #mafs #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU — Lisa Clark (@lebabiboo) March 7, 2022

Fans also pointed out that as of this week in the competition, Olivia hasn’t been properly pulled up for any of her behaviour by the experts.

This is mostly due to the fact that she and Jackson have arguably been the most dependable couple in the experiment, and by dependable we mean, dependable at telling us how much they root all the fkn time.

If the experts do not dissect the fuck out of Olivia’s behaviour -John I’m looking at you- on Sunday then I’m going to be massively upset for Dom. Olivia needs a reality check of her shitty conduct. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Samantha Prior (She/Her) (@Sam_ShortNRare) March 7, 2022

Another moment worth mentioning was Al jumping into a pond that definitely contained nightmarish things like bacteria, dirt and the ghost of every video game boss who had ever defeated him.

I’m confused. Al works hard, has investment properties and is a good guy. Why can’t he play video games when he’s free? #mafs #MAFSAU — Mafstragic (@mafstragic) March 6, 2022

#mafs #MAFSAU I’m sorry, but Al doesn’t need to ‘grow up’. We need more people like him in the world who don’t take life too seriously and can laugh at themselves. If she doesn’t like it, then she can find someone else without a sense of humour 🤷‍♀️ — Emma Searle (@emmajsearle) March 6, 2022

Video games are not my thing at all, but it doesn’t make someone immature if they do. Al’s ability to stay out of drama, see the best in people and keep a group laughing says way more about him than what he does in his spare time #MAFSAU — Meagan (@diddlyumptious) March 6, 2022

And then of course, there’s Kate…

Kate wouldn’t react if a life-sized hamster started riding a bicycle down the street.

You can find our full recap here.

Married At First Sight airs on Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.