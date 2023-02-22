Hooly dooly that MAFS dinner party was a bit much, wasn’t it?

On the menu was the cheating scandal between Claire and Adam, which was expected. What was a little bit rogue, however, was that Alyssa and Harrison went gung-ho with the lectures, considering neither of them have been angels.

Harrison has been … you know … Harrison. The king of gaslighting, emotional manipulation, taking girl’s numbers on nights out and dating other people mere days before going on MAFS.

Meanwhile Alyssa admitted to Duncan that she was complicit in an affair and slept with a bloke for six months knowing he was married.

I know people can change and I’m not dismissing that, but there’s also a level of self-awareness which is required, you know? The good people of Twitter had my back on this one, as they always do.

The dinner party started with Alyssa claiming she was going to ignore the shit out of Claire and “stab a bitch” with the chopsticks Janelle was rocking in her hair.

The internet thought she was being a tad hypocritical and saying a wee bit too much considering her past behaviour.

Too many words coming from an actual self-confessed cheater tonight tbh#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/EYGhxUxHNz — to whom it may concern (@bishcheese) February 22, 2023

It’s very big talk by Alyssa who’s also contributing to cheating #MAFS #MAFSAU — Cometsdesert (@cometsdesert) February 22, 2023

Alyssa is very passionate for someone who's been the other woman before lol #MAFS #MAFSAU — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) February 22, 2023

I find it interesting that Alyssa (with her own history of being "the other woman") is going so hard after Claire #MAFSAU — Xenia (@msksenija) February 22, 2023

I'm not judging decisions made, but weren't you seeing a married man Alyssa? You sound really judgy for someone who was the other woman. #MAFSAU #mafs — Dis Bish (@tweetiemactweet) February 22, 2023

When Claire entered the room, Alyssa made a v. obvious point of blanking her, as she promised she would do. Obviously Claire hasn’t been a peach, but the internet thought it was sort of giving Year 9 cattiness.

What Claire did was disgusting.



But there's ways to deal with her that isn't straight out of high school. #MAFSAU #MAFS #MAFSAUS — reality tweets (@RealityTVTweet3) February 22, 2023

What Claire and Adam did hurt Jesse and Janelle. How Alyssa is treating Claire is intentionally hurtful and should not be excused because she feels like she’s upholding “justice” #MAFSAU — WWJD (@sassandra_d) February 22, 2023

Hold up, yes Claire should be accountable for her actions but why is Alyssa making this all about her when Alyssa cheated with a married man? Alyssa the math aint mathin darl #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/tm6tbaKNtt — 𝐃𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@DylanMatthews91) February 22, 2023

As for fkn Harrison, the bloke started dishing out relationship advice and holding Adam to account. That’s not to say the shitbag shouldn’t be scrutinised — but by Harrison? HIM? Not on Twitter’s watch.

No Harrison, we don't need you of all people to point out what is morally wrong and what is right lol. #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/pgnwkxIFN3 — ✨ 𝒜𝓁𝑒𝓍 ✨ (@SmartAlexGenX) February 22, 2023

In what bizarro world is Harrison the voice of justice and common sense???#MAFSAU — Weeezza ✨ (@Weeezza) February 22, 2023

The last thing anyone needs are moralising lectures from Harrison. #MAFSAU #MAFS — Michael Byrnes (@MichaelByrnes) February 22, 2023

Love how Harrison is being all high and mighty, especially when it was the night he took another girl’s number #mafsau — Hot_Cell2763 (@Hot_Cell2763) February 22, 2023

Is Harrison giving relationship advice? #MAFSAU — Lauren Wiggins (@MsRalphyWiggins) February 22, 2023

Harrison on his high horse is sickening. It’s just as bad as seeing Alyssa on hers. Both need to look in the mirror and be less judgemental- they both have asked for forgiveness for mistakes and got it but won’t give it to others, just look down on them. It’s disgusting #MAFSAU — Janelle Berner (@missnellebelle) February 22, 2023

Folks were literally pointing out that it was the pot calling the kettle black. Hopefully the pair can meet one day!

pot meet kettle kinda vibe Harrison chiming in here #mafs — Skye (@SkyeLH7) February 22, 2023

Harrison really DONT SPEAK!! THE POT IS CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK!!! #MAFS — Simples 💕 (@seemasvarma) February 22, 2023

The pot calling the kettle insincere Harrison. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 22, 2023

It was all very odd and I didn’t know how to feel. At least there’s a good four days to decompress until the MAFS Commitment Ceremony on Sunday which, judging by the preview, looks like it’s going to be a bit bloomin’ heated.

