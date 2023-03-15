Tonight was the Tahnee and Ollie show and it’s what the people (and me) wanted, nay needed, in order to survive another week or so of the mind fuck that is MAFS.

I feel rejuvenated. My skin has cleared. My regrowth has somehow disappeared without the need for bleach. Peace has been restored. Life is good.

Tonight’s episode of MAFS started with the dynamic duo getting dressed for the dinner party. Unlike Bronte and Harrison, who were going gung-ho at each other as per (death, taxes and those two doing my fucking head in four nights a week), Ollie was cosplaying as Steve Jobs in his emo Wiggles-esque black turtleneck.

It was at that moment a lightbulb by the name of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went off in Tahnee’s head. In two shakes of a lamb’s tail, she fetched a gold chain and the pair did a cute lil’ photoshoot.

J’adore! We love! And the internet agreed.

Ollie and Tahnee are so pure and must be protected at all costs #MAFSAU — ✧ ❀ zhanna ❀ ✧ (@voclkaqueen) March 15, 2023

Ollie and Tahnee are single-handedly saving this shitshow as always #MAFS #MAFSAU — beatingdrums (@beatingdrums) March 15, 2023

But then we caught wind of the fact Harrison told Ollie at Boiz Night that he and Tahnee’s relationship “wasn’t genuine” and my dark, swarthy roots suddenly reappeared and I broke out in hives à la Hugoat.

Although it’s frustrating as shit to hear such lies, real MVPs, such as the good people of Twitter (and me) know Tahnee and Ollie are literally the only genuine couple on MAFS this season.

tahnee and ollie’s relationship ‘not being genuine’ is the funniest fucking thing i’ve heard come out of harrison’s disgusting little mouth #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha misses skz ♡ (@venomhaven) March 15, 2023

Tahnee and Ollie are the most genuine couple this show has ever seen. You can see it in them, and in their apartment that is fun and actually looks lived in #mafs #MAFSAU — Megan rhymes w/vegan (@va5el1ne) March 15, 2023

Arguably the funniest fucking thing that happened tonight was when Harrison claimed he attended the dinner party sans Bronte to “hang out with his friends”. Are your mates in the room with us RN, Harrison?

“He’s … a guy,” Ollie said in a piece to camera to describe his alleged camaraderie with Harrison and it was stunning. Divine. MAFS fans across the nation agreed it was a real “no notes” delivery.

ollie cackling at harrison calling everyone his friends PROTECT OLLIE AT ALL COSTS #mafsau #mafs — teresa has pcd (@augustfallin) March 15, 2023

Hahahah “he’s a guy” is exactly what my mind said. I wish Ollie would speak up more his takes are always spot on #mafs #mafsau — jedda 🐱 (@jeddamindtricks) March 15, 2023

literally everything that has come out of ollie’s mouth this season has been pure gold. we need more of him #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha misses skz ♡ (@venomhaven) March 15, 2023

Ollie. What a man, an absolute gem. #MAFSAU — dug (@gaelic_princess) March 15, 2023

Mans then started drilling Anko Fabio (Cam), who seemingly just realised that he has a work schedule which is incompatible with a relationship.

Jokes aside, folks were happy to see Ollie holding the court jester, who’s in desperate need of a K18 treatment, to account and asking the hard — but necessary — questions.

i love ollie for asking the big questions to cam that he NEEDS to literally answer and give lyndall some insight on what he is thinking when he doesn’t communicate with her #MAFSAU — tamsyn ♡ (@tamsynkelly_) March 15, 2023

Good question Ollie!!! Finally someone asking the right questions #mafs #mafsau — MXYZ (@MXYZ_) March 15, 2023

Ollie is still being possessed by his impression of John from last ep and I love it #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSight — dr mimi🦇 (@drmimip) March 15, 2023

ollie’s turtleneck is giving him so much confidence tonight. I love it#MAFSAU #MAFS — grogu (@helpitsgrogu) March 15, 2023

The consensus is everyone loves Tahnee and Ollie (as they should) and want them to have their own reality show. Or for Ollie to become Rove McManus 2.0.

Someone in casting has surely lost their job for casting Ollie and Tahnee.



Drama-free. Genuinely nice. Fallen in love.



Totally the opposite of what the producers look for!#MAFS #MAFSAU — Nez (@fraggle73) March 15, 2023

#mafs #MAFSAU Tahnee and Ollie actually make this worth watching. All the drama and bs and bitching, they just bring joy. Much needed joy — Heidi Davenport (@hillself) March 15, 2023

I’m gonna be bold and say I would like to watch Tahnee and Ollie navigate life together. They are so funny. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) March 15, 2023

Can we get a Tahnee and Ollie reality show? They’re too cute #mafs #MAFSAU — Megan rhymes w/vegan (@va5el1ne) March 15, 2023

Ollie needs his own spin off show #MAFSAU — jade (@jadeyk01) March 15, 2023

Tahnee and Ollie deserve more screen time!



They are too cute and too funny.#MAFSAU — •BRITTY• (@BrittyVannessa) March 15, 2023

Ollie deserves his own Rove Live kind of show he has the vibe #MAFSAU — jordyn (@jordyn_x) March 15, 2023

GIVE OLLIE A TALKSHOW #MAFSAU — Amy 🐀 (@amybrownminger) March 15, 2023

While I love nothing more than talking about how normal and grounded and adorable and genuine goals Ollie and Tahnee are, many more things happened tonight on MAFS. Bronte said “NUP … FUCK THIS I’M LEAVING” for the 500th time! Harrison’s sympathy endometriosis flared up and caused him to give another Logie-winning performance! Melinda and Layton had a board meeting at the dinner table! All of which you can read about via our gorgy recap.

