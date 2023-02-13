Harrison, aka the worst bloke in Australia, has literally outdone himself tonight on Married At First Sight by accusing Bronte of gaslighting him while he was gaslighting her. Obviously, everyone is now begging for someone at MAFS to teach this man the true definition of gaslighting.

I literally don’t even know what kicked off their fight because whenever they’re on my screen I zone out and go to my happy place. Every single sentence which comes out of Harrison’s mouth is basically an extended fart noise so I just don’t see the point in listening, you know?

Based on Twitter’s thoughts and feelings, Harrison and Bronte appeared to be fighting ‘cos she said he texted her saying “I’m not leaving”, which he denied because he is the most argumentative and combative man ever.

In reality, what he actually wrote was “I’m not going anywhere”, which … is the same as him not leaving, no? That is what I would think. The internet also believed this.

“I’m not going anywhere ≠ I’m not leaving” did I learn English wrong #mafs #mafsau — macdaibheid (@uberyeets) February 13, 2023

“I’m not leaving vs I’m not going anywhere …WHAT #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/L1LQmbFdUb — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) February 13, 2023

how is “i’m not going anywhere” not the same as “i’m not leaving” ?????????????????????? #mafsau — 🤍 (@britttanyk) February 13, 2023

yeah nah harrison is dense af. i’m not going anywhere in the context of that message implies you’re not leaving. come on now 🙄 #mafs #mafsau — ✨ (@xshiva_) February 13, 2023

"I'm not going anywhere" and "I'm not leaving" mean the same thing Harrison, you monumental fuckwit. #MAFS #MAFSAU — SoManyEarrings@aus.social (@SoManyEarrings) February 13, 2023

Harrison then had the fucking audacity to accuse Bronte of gaslighting him, which is arguably one of the more nonsensical and insane things he’s done on MAFS. I know that’s a ‘yuge claim because the man has been nothing short of foul but c’mon, you’ve got to admit that the king of gaslighting accusing another person of gaslighting when they were just, like, telling a story, is fucked?

The good people of Twitter had my back on this one. They were also demanding to know who taught Harrison about gaslighting because they clearly don’t have a clue.

Very rich of Harrison to call Bronte a gaslighter #MAFSAU — darthtittious (tyrese maxey lover account) (@officialzilf) February 13, 2023

“You’re gaslighting me”



WHO TAUGHT THIS BOZO THAT WORD?! #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 13, 2023

does harrison know what gaslighting is lol #MAFSAU — Amy Bertacco 💧 (@companionamy) February 13, 2023

People were also confused by the entire situation because in telling Bronte she was gaslighting him, Harrison was actually … gaslighting her? Was he pulling the double dog dare of gaslighting? We just don’t know what TF is going on anymore.

HARRISON IS LITERALLY REVERSE GASLIGHTING RN WHAT IS GOING ON #mafs #mafsau — cailin 🥀 (@strrysatellite) February 13, 2023

Ahhh



Harrison playing the reverse gaslight game



Twat #MAFS #MAFSAU — Rors (@Rorsroars) February 13, 2023

YOU ARE TEXTBOOK GASLIGHTING FUCK OFF HARRISON #mafsau — 🤍 (@britttanyk) February 13, 2023

Harrison is an expert at twisting and gaslighting. It’s semantics bro #MAFS #MAFSAU — ru (@BubyReer) February 13, 2023

harrison did not just do a whole uno reverse x 2 on gaslighting #mafsau #mafs — teresa (@augustfallin) February 13, 2023

Wow. Harrison accusing Bronte of gaslighting him while gaslighting her. That’s quite the stretch. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) February 13, 2023

Some folks reckon Harrison just found out what gaslighting means and is now fanging to use it in every sentence. Absolutely me when I first heard the phrase “you get that on the big jobs”.

Harrison has just learnt the word gaslighting I reckon #MAFSAU #MAFS #MAFSAustralia — regular maz (@pocketmaz) February 13, 2023

When you learn a new word and think you're cool as shit using it in a sentence #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/5olziiDqkp — to whom it may concern (@bishcheese) February 13, 2023

Everyone also thought he was being a fucking fool. ‘Nuff said!

A stick has more emotional intelligence than Harrison #mafs #MAFSAU — Amber Erin 🧸 (@ambiibambi24) February 13, 2023

Omg put Harrison in a bin and then put that bin in a bin #MAFSAU — You Hiya’d your last Papaya (@princess_yosuke) February 13, 2023

Harrison is a social experiment conducted by Channel 9. We are now done with our experiment. Thank you for your time. #MAFSAU #MAFS — joany danza 🫧 (@cathoIicsIut) February 13, 2023

What an absolutely horrific start to Intimacy Week. IDK about you but whenever I have the displeasure of seeing Harrison with my own two eyeballs, I become turned off the concept of rooting for the rest of my days.

Obviously, lots of other things happened tonight, including a Jesse redemption arc (I know! I'm as shocked as you are!) and Alessandra encouraging the fellas to give pegging a go.

