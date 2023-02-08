Logan Paul is doing a meet-and-greet at a literal Woolworths in Perth in case you’re wondering how that so-called “fame” of his is going.

A meet-and-greet at Woolies? Right in front of my green goddess salad bowl?

Paul will be high-tailing it to Perth with YouTuber KSI to launch Prime, the sports drink they created which has sent teenagers on TikTok into a tizzy.

One would think Paul and KSI would do a meet-and-greet somewhere in the Perth CBD at, I don’t know, Culture Kings or some sort of event space. That would make sense, wouldn’t it? According to Forbes,

Paul’s net worth as of January 14, 2022 was US$18 million, so the man would have a bit of cash to splash on a big, sexy venue. I don’t know what’s saucy about plugging a drink which comprises mainly of coconut water and electrolytes, but it’s not my promotional circus, nor my monkeys.

Well, apparently Paul and KSI’s manager also doesn’t give a fuck about adequate promotion because the meet-and-greet is happening at a Woolworths in Midvale.

For anyone who lives in Perth (like moi), or is familiar with the fair city, it goes without saying that Midvale is an extremely random choice.

Don’t get me wrong — there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Midvale. I’ve never been there myself because I simply haven’t had a reason to, but I love me some taverns and private urban estates.

The suburb, however, is essentially en route to the country. Like, if you keep going past Midvale you’ll start hitting towns which boarders from my high school came from.

It’s just an unexpected choice, as is the fact the meet-and-greet will take place at a Woolworths. As far as supermarkets go, she appears to be a gorgeous one with a horny 4.3 star rating on Google My Business and a bevy of stunning reviews.

In essence, however, it is still a Woolworths. You compare the prices of different brands of brown rice, have a sook that the flavour of Sirena tuna you like is sold out, pay $400 for a single head of broccoli and leave. It’s not a particularly stimulating place which screams “let’s get that dickhead who filmed a dead body in Japan’s suicide forest in to flog his little beverages”.

Lines at Paul and KSI’s meet-and-greet will start at 4pm on Saturday, February 11, which is also confusing. Won’t people still be shopping? Will nonnas have to push through an army of 16-year-old boys with gold necklaces just to do the afternoon grocery run? I simply don’t understand.

What I also don’t get is that Paul and KSI will make their appearance at 6.15pm (yes, more than two hours after the line opens), which is an hour and a bit after the store closes (at 5pm, because it’s the fucking country). Will everyone be locked inside with the lights turned off? Will it just be teenagers eating potato salad on the floor while they’re buzzing off their tits from Prime? I can’t remember the last time I had more questions about a meet-and-greet.

If you’re keen to see what the fuss is all about though, make sure you get to Woolies Midvale nice and early because the first 2000 people get a free water bottle. Yay!!!