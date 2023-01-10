CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses animal cruelty.

A pet pig animal rescuers believe was once owned by Logan Paul has been found abandoned and “lucky to still be alive” in a field.

American animal sanctuary The Gentle Barn shared footage of Pearl the sweet piggy’s heartbreaking story on TikTok.

It said Pearl was found with “tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus”, alongside another pig who had sadly passed away.

The sanctuary said Pearl’s infection has cleared up, but she is “lucky to be alive”. I can’t even begin to imagine what the poor angel has been through.

The Gentle Barn claimed it was told Pearl “belonged to a famous YouTuber”.

While the sanctuary hasn’t confirmed the famous YouTuber is Logan Paul, the internet believes it is due to some pretty heavy evidence.

In a vlog uploaded to YouTube in 2019, Paul and his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bennet bought a pet pig from a breeder and called her Pearl.

He shared photos of Pearl to social media and even created an Instagram account for her, which no longer exists.

In a photo that Paul shared to Twitter in 2020, Pearl’s resemblance to the piggy in The Gentle Barn’s TikTok is striking, to say the least.

i bought pearl over a year ago. i was told she was a mini pig… she’s not. pic.twitter.com/KU1DFAielk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 26, 2020

Paul moved to Puerto Rico in 2021 and was unable to take sweet ‘lil Pearl with him, so he found a new home for her.

The Gentle Barn claimed in its TikTok that she had been “irresponsibly re-homed”, however, it hasn’t been confirmed whom her most-recent owners were.

Someone tell me now why @LoganPaul’s pig Pearl was found sick and abandoned in a field next to a dead pig. Pearl has now been rescued by @TheGentleBarn

WTF. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/XWGXxe7xPB — christina (@murphystina) January 9, 2023

LoganPaul’s pig Pearl was found sick & left to die in a field next to another dead pig. The pig was just rescued by @TheGentleBarn … #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/ZehXmvUVCy — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 9, 2023

Logan Paul’s pig Pearl found nearly dead, abandoned and maimed. Absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/TKxZ1fy3MH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 9, 2023

If Logan Paul re-homed Pearl with people he knew weren’t fit to care for her, absolutely fuck him to hell.

If they were good folks who, for one reason or another, had to put her in the care of other vile people and they ended up not giving two shits about her, I will personally hunt the disgraceful fuckers down.

I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say I’m over the moon that precious Pearl is safe now.

“While we don’t know everything she’s been through in her past, we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care and so much love,” The Gentle Barn said on TikTok.

Sending lots of love your way, baby girl. Run free with your new beautiful piggy pals.