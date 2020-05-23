While the concept of “fifteen strange men competing to try and get someone pregnant” sounds a lot like my ideal Friday night, it’s actually the basis for Labor Of Love, a new reality show that promises to push the boundaries of good taste further than ever before.

The series, which premiered in the US this week on the Fox network, sees fifteen dudes in a house, competing for the affections of a single woman. It’s a lot like The Bachelorette, if the explicit aim was for the Bachelorette to get knocked up at the end.

Labor Of Love, which is hosted by Sex & The City‘s Kristin Davis (!!!), will see the fifteen dudes put through various “tests and exercises” to determine if their seed will reign supreme. The woman who’ll be choosing between them is Kristy Katzmann, who said:

“I’ve just turned 40 and have just gotten out of a relationship. I’ve been trying to navigate dating, knowing that I still want to start a family and that time was definitely not on my side. I think it’s a really incredible story that a lot of women will be able to relate to.”

You can watch the intro to the first episode below:

There’s no word yet on whether we’ll be getting an Aussie version of the show, but this mess could easily be the next Married At First Sight, so someone please get on that.