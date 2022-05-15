King Kylie Jenner just dropped a pic of her driver’s license on Instagram with no context given. No caption, no IG Story with clarification, nothing. Niente. Nada. Zilch. Zip.

Have a peek below:

Looks pretty stunning, right?

I’m sure you’re thinking ‘Damn, I wish I could look that good in my driver’s license photo!’

Um, well I’m guessing the reason why you don’t look quite as lush as Kylie does in that pic is because you probably didn’t get a full head of glam prior to getting your photo taken.

Not that we should be surprised. She’s a Jenner, after all! She probably had her on-call glam team tizzing her up at the bloody DMV before having the pic taken.

But some folks online have pointed out that the pic almost looks airbrushed and retouched, like it could be on the cover of a magazine. And this isn’t too much of a stretch given the amount of times the Kar-Jenners have been busted to editing their pics.

However, as we learned from Victoria Beckham‘s infamous stint at the DMV on her reality show (yes, Posh Spice had a reality show way back when), the DMV doesn’t do retouching… at least they’re not supposed to.

Fans have taken to social media to discuss how “perfect” the pic looks. Almost too perfect.

“I wish my ID was this perfect,” one fan wrote, with another describing it as “one of the most iconic photos.”

“This post is giving king kylie,” a third fan commented, referencing her Snapchat era (ya know, the one with all the filters and face altering technology!).

A fourth person called it “the most glamorous ID I’ve ever seen, PERIODT.”

Meanwhile Daily Mail pointed out the irony of Kylie Jenner dropping her driver’s license on Instagram despite being chauffeured around everywhere.

Well if they’d watched the latest ep of the famous fam’s new show The Kardashians, they’ll know that Kylie drives a pretty pink car every now and then (and almost ruined Travis Barker‘s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian as a result).

I’m sure she just needs it for joyriding with Stormi, picking up a quart of milk, etc.

And the final question being raised is: why the hell did she feel the need to drop it on her Instagram?

We’ll probably never know the answer to any of these questions, but like everything Kylie Jenner and her family does, it’s just fun to ponder, isn’t it?

