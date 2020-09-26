In a rare and welcome bit of good news, it seems that Game Of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child, two years after they tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Scotland.

Leslie announced her pregnancy via a photo shoot for the UK’s Make Magazine, in which she was snapped wearing a floor-length Stella McCartney silk gown:

In the accompanying interview, she described their somewhat idyllic living conditions, in a Tudor manor house in East Anglia, saying:

“It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams. What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It’s so peaceful.”

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set of Game Of Thrones, when his character Jon Snow fell in love with wildling Ygritte. They were first linked romantically in 2012, and announced their engagement in 2016.