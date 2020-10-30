I’m paraphrasing here, but after two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, Kim Kardashian West “surprised” her good mates with a trip to a private island where they could forget about the world being fucked for a little bit to celebrate her 40th birthday. As you do.

It kind of makes you wonder: What does one get Kim Kardashian West for her birthday when she can afford to hire a whole-ass island and fill it with people?

Well, if you ask her husband, Kanye West, the answer is a hologram of her late father.

It really is a talking hologram of Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003. And yes, she shared footage.

“Hologram from Heaven,” Kim captioned the video on Instagram.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad.

“It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots [of] tears and emotion.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mum and closest friends to experience together.”

In the video, Kim’s hologram dad tells her how proud of her he is. He also applauds her for being such a proud Armenian and for following in his footsteps and becoming a lawyer.

He also dances a little bit.

Nice.

I just – I just have so many questions.

Did Kanye hire a voice actor? Or someone that looks like him? Did he dig out old recordings of Kim’s dad? Did he write the script? I mean, probably – the “you married the most, most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world” gives it away a little.

Anyway, I have a sudden urge to watch Black Mirror now. It may or may not have something to do with hologram Robert Kardashian disintegrating into pixels at the end of his video message.

Happy Friday.