Sound the alarm because Katy Perry has officially given birth to her baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom and I am SOBBING.

Bebe Daisy Dove is Perry’s first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, who shares a son, Flynn, with Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr.

The couple shared the news with UNICEF, noting that not everyone has as pleasant of a birthing experience as they did.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they said in a statement.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever.”



