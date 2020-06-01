The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, otherwise known as Prince William and Kate Middleton, have reportedly sent legal letters to Tatler magazine following its publication of a cover story on Kate. They do be pissed.

Last week, Kensington Palace issued a rare statement in response to Tatler’s yarn. Titled “Catherine the Great”, the story quoted sources who said the Duchess of Cambridge is working herself to the bone after Harry and Meghan dropped their royal duties. The magazine went on to claim Kate and Meghan once clashed over Princess Charlotte‘s tights on Meghan’s wedding day – look, it basically just painted Kate as a saviour and shat all over Meghan. Kate was also described as “perilously thin”, a result of all the stress.

A “friend” told the magazine: “‘Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.’”

Kensington Palace was not pleased.

“This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” a palace spokesperson said.

Now the The Mail on Sunday‘s royal editor reports the Duke and Duchess are taking legal action against the magazine.

The couple have reportedly sent legal letters to Tatler demanding the cover story be pulled from the internet.

“That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb,” a royal source told the The Mail. “It’s disgusting. It’s sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst.”

After the Palace’s official statement last week, Tatler’s editor-in-chief Richard Dennen hit back at the royals. “Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”