In extremely normal news, rapper Kanye West has decided that taking a big ol’ piss on his Grammy award was the best way to start the day.

Yeezy took to Twitter overnight to share the eight-second video, which appears to show him peeing on his Grammy in his toilet.

“Trust me… I WON’T STOP,” he captioned the video.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

As you’d expect whenever a celebrity of his level posts such wild content, the video has gone viral, amassing more than 460,000 likes in just a few hours.

The stunt was a part of his lengthy Twitter meltdown, in which he slammed the laws around musicians owning their own music, specifically calling out Sony and Universal Records.

He even begged for fellow musicians to support him, including Taylor Swift, Bono, Paul McCartney, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

“Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right nooooooow,” he wrote.

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Fellow musicians have since called him out for disrespecting his peers, with Diane Warren calling it “vile and disrespectful.”

“This was given to u by your peers out of respect for your work and u r literally pissing on them,” she tweeted in response.

How vile and disrespectful of U. This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them. I've won one Grammy and I'm forever grateful and humble that my peers found me worthy of it. https://t.co/glAO5z8dCH — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Finneas O’Connell simply called it “sad.”

This is so sad man. https://t.co/C7R58fOEEH — FINNEAS (@finneas) September 16, 2020

Kanye also appeared to share every page of his own record contracts, seemingly in an attempt to expose how artists are allegedly treated.

His entire timeline is now filled with dozens of posts like this.

His attack on the structure of the music industry has been going on for a couple of days now, with Yeezy claiming that artists need ownership of their masters to be able to survive in the streaming era.

“In the streaming world master ownership is everything… that is the bulk of the income … in COVID artist need our masters,” he wrote. “Artists are starving without tours … Ima go get our masters … for all artists … pray for me.”

At this point, it’s important to note that Kanye West is clearly unwell. While it’s all well and good to have a laugh at the man literally taking a piss on his Grammy award, I do really hope that Kanye and his family are seeking help.