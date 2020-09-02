I am certain that one day we’ll be old and grey, slurping oatmeal with rubber spoons, and we’ll still be talking about that time when Kanye West bamboozled Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Otherwise known as the ‘Imma letchu finish’ incident, the infamous bust-up involved Kanye leaping on-stage after fresh-faced Tay won the Best Music Video for her ‘You Belong With Me’ clip (yep, it was that fucken’ long ago), and declaring that Beyoncé deserved to win the award.

Relive the infuriating moment below at 1:41:

The incident inspired a slew of songs from both artists including Swift’s ‘Innocent’ and West’s ‘Runaway’ and copped Kanye a heap of backlash from the likes of President Barack Obama, Pink and Beyoncé herself.

It’s, like, over a decade later and we’re still talking about it, and when I say we, I don’t just mean goss-lovers like myself, I mean fucken’ Kanye who just blurted out some absolute bullshit about the incident in a new interview.

In a 45-minute interview for Nick Cannon’s podcast, Cannon’s Class, the rapper opened up about the notorious on-stage moment.

Explaining his thought process at the time, he said: “Right now, God is giving me the information. If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back.”

“It wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person before,” West continued.

“And ‘Single Ladies’ is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time. I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.”

Yeah, definitely shoulda stayed home that year, chief.