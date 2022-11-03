J-Law Said The Hunger Games Cast Used To Get Stoned Together & *This* Is My Dream Blunt Rotation

Over the last year or so, social media has been blowing up with suggestions of which celebrities would make a dream blunt rotation, and I think we’ve found the one: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth.

And the thing with most suggestions that I’ve seen online is that we don’t even know if every celeb partakes in huffing on a fat blunt every now and then.

But this trio does and we know this for a fact.

How do we know? Because Jennifer Lawrence herself revealed that she and her co-stars used to get stoned after working together on Hunger Games.

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned,” she told The New York Times. Lawrence then jokingly added, “My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore; I’m a mom!”

“Those movies were fantastic,” she said, adding: “The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me.”

Lawrence said that she’ll always be tied to her character Katniss and honestly, same, babe.

“Jennifer Lawrence is Katniss Everdeen, I guess,” she said. “Is that weird?”

She revealed that the announcement of the Hunger Games prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes came as quite a shock to her.

“That makes me feel old as mold,” she joked. “I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!'”

She’s obviously kidding as the film hits cinemas in November 2023, starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth.

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth as in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Credit: Murray Close / Roadshow.

Now that her role in the Hunger Games franchise is donezo, she said she’s “not scared of 13-year-olds anymore” because “they have no idea who I am” now.

“I can tell things are different by my interactions in the real world, just by the way that I can move about life,” she explained. “There’s an occasional article about me walking out in Ugg boots, but other than that, the interest has lessened, God bless it.”

Brb, off to binge all the Hunger Games films and relive the good old days.